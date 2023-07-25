Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phinia: Great Opportunity After Spin-Off

Jul. 25, 2023 3:02 PM ETPHINIA Inc. (PHIN)BWA, GTX2 Comments
Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
31 Followers

Summary

  • PHINIA was recently spun-off from BorgWarner.
  • We believe the indiscriminate selling from BorgWarner existing shareholders and low valuation created a great opportunity to buy the stock.
  • It is trading at 3.6X EV/EBITDA while peers are trading at +6x, and our DCF model suggests shares should increase +60% from current levels.

Hand of car mechanic with wrench. Auto repair garage. mechanic works on the engine of the car in the garage. Repair service. Concept of car inspection service and car repair service.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

Investment Thesis

The spin-off process itself is a fundamentally inefficient method of distribution stock to the wrong people. Generally, the new stock isn't sold, its given to shareholders who, for the most part, were investing in the parent company business. Therefore, once the spinoffs

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
31 Followers
Individual investor focused on value and momentum. Holding stocks for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

C
CarlyRodz
Today, 3:44 PM
Premium
Comments (54)
Great info. I am long. I saw a comment about the CEO that saw he opportunity in share buyback. I Brady Ericson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PHINIA (Photo: ... competitive dividends and opportunistic share repurchases”.

www.businesswire.com/...
Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
Today, 4:02 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (6)
@CarlyRodz Yeah, because of the nature of the company I think dividends or buybacks are imminent and that can spark more interest in the stock. I think $40 per share is a realistic target in the short-medium term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.