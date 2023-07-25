Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: Market Could Be Overreacting To Engine Issue But Still A Risk

Jul. 25, 2023 2:30 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • RTX Corporation reported strong quarterly results, but a problem with high-pressure turbines in Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines overshadowed the positive news.
  • The market sell-off appears to be an overreaction, but management has not yet fully quantified the impact.
  • The scope of the problem looks limited, and RTX shares are cheap now as long as that is the case.

Blades on a disk for turbines made of various metal alloys

aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

Good Quarterly Results With A Big Negative Surprise

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) reported decent Q2 results, beating EPS by $0.11. The company also guided the full year sales forecast up $1 billion and narrowed the full year

This article was written by

Gary Gambino
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

a
atlasman
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (1.55K)
Comments (1.55K)
This is why I diversify my portfolio around 50+ stocks across pretty much all segments of the market. With that said, I am very comfortable with my buy today at $82. My guess is the stock will bounce around with the market and probably break $90 sometime between now and the next quarterly results. It is what is said then that will probably determine with double digit price being for quite a while and the stock again breaking $100.
c
clopez38
Today, 2:51 PM
Premium
Comments (17)
P&W continues to be the black sheep of all the RTX subsidiaries. Their financials are great, but anytime there is a negative operational PR that comes out, it seems to within the P&W division.

Not sure if it is their specific managers or a lack of oversight from Hayes, but something needs to change to get the stock back on track. Market still wary on safety issues post-Boeing MAX troubles.
p
porbit28
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (218)
Investing is always a risk. Was waiting to buy more RTX and low 80s is a gift.
buckiowa
buckiowa
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (4.38K)
@porbit28 yep, bought some
