Elevator Pitch

I rate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) [9698:HK] shares as a Hold. Previously, I assessed GDS' prospects for the current fiscal year and its year-to-date stock price performance with my prior update for the company written on May 16, 2023.

With the current article, my focus is on the privatization offers for GDS Holdings' Chinese Internet Data Center or IDC peers, and the company's financial leverage.

On the positive side of things, GDS' share price might have room to rise, as privatization activity in the Chinese IDC sector heats up. On the negative side of things, GDS' emphasis on deleveraging implies that the company has limited scope for other capital allocation moves that enhance shareholder value like M&A or buybacks. As such, I think that it is appropriate to have a Neutral view and Hold rating for GDS.

All Eyes On Peers' Privatization Offers

GDS Holdings' key peers, VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) and Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), have received privatization offers in recent times, and these developments have significant implications for GDS.

In September last year, VNET Group's founder and chairman Josh Sheng Cheng made a proposal to buy out the company at an offer price of $8.20 per ADS (American Depositary Share). The completion of Josh Sheng Cheng's privatization offer for VNET has been delayed due to the founder's ongoing negotiations with creditors, but there have been positive developments recently.

A recent July 14, 2023 13D/A filing indicated that Josh Sheng Cheng had signed a new standstill agreement with his creditors. As per the terms of the new standstill agreement, Josh Sheng Cheng, VNET's chairman and founder, is granted the right to buy back the VNET shares (which he previously pledged to lenders) between October 2023 and July 2024, which serves as a way of repaying his existing debt owed to the creditors. It is reasonable to assume that the new standstill agreement was signed on the understanding that Josh Sheng Cheng has secured the relevant financing (from other partners involved in the VNET buyout) needed to buy back the pledged VNET shares from his lenders and complete the privatization offer for VNET Group in the near term.

Separately, a Seeking Alpha News reported on July 13, 2023 that Chinese financial services firm China Merchants Capital Holdings proposed to privatize Chindata with a $9.20 per ADS offer. In the early of June, private equity firm Bain Capital initiated a $8.00 per ADS privatization offer for CD's shares.

Going forward, there are two possible scenarios relating to the battle for control of Chindata. One possibility is that Bain Capital could potentially raise its offer price to match or even beat that of what China Merchants Capital has proposed. Another possibility is that Bain Capital concedes defeat in the takeover battle and eventually sells its existing 43% equity stake in CD to China Merchants Capital.

The privatization offers for CD and VNET send a clear message to investors that Chinese IDC companies are generally undervalued and China's data center market has a positive growth outlook for the long run.

Notably, a July 7, 2023 a Seeking Alpha News article cited research from Bank of America (BAC) highlighting that GDS is one of the beneficiaries of the fast-growing Chinese "public cloud sector" which boasts a projected 2022-2027 CAGR of +15%. In comparison, GDS currently trades at inexpensive consensus forward FY 2023, FY 2024, and FY 2025 EV/EBITDA multiples of 11.9 times, 11.8 times, and 10.6 times, respectively as per valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

While GDS isn't the subject of a takeover right now, the recent privatization offers for the company's peers could draw investors' attention to the undervaluation of the Chinese IDC sector and provide an uplift to GDS' valuations. Also, the market could possibly assign a "scarcity premium" to GDS as the sole listed proxy for China's data center industry in the future, assuming that the privatization offers for VNET and Chindata are concluded in time to come.

High Financial Leverage Will Limit The Scope For Value-Accretive Capital Allocation Moves

GDS' net debt-to-EBITDA or net leverage metric went up from 7.0 times as of March 31, 2022 and 8.0 times at the end of last year to 8.1 times as of end-Q1 2023.

A high financial leverage ratio is a major negative for any company considering the rising rate environment and the weak economy, and GDS is no exception. GDS has guided at the company's Q1 2023 earnings briefing that it aims to reduced its net leverage ratio from 8.1 times now to approximately 5 times in three years' time. GDS Holdings' deleveraging target is less than ideal in my opinion, as a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5 times is still pretty high and GDS will take a couple of years to deleverage.

More importantly, GDS' deleveraging efforts will prevent the company from allocating more excess capital to other value-accretive initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions or share buybacks. For example, GDS might be in a position to join the takeover battle for Chindata, assuming that it had sufficient debt headroom. Alternatively, GDS could have the chance to buy back its own undervalued shares, if the company was in a more comfortable financial position.

Closing Thoughts

The risk-reward for GDS is balanced, which warrants a Hold rating for the stock. There are downside risks associated with GDS relating to its high financial leverage ratio, but there are also potential rewards associated with a favorable re-rating of GDS' valuations in light of recent privatization offers for its peers.