Taiwan Semiconductor: Market Pessimism Doesn't Do Justice To Its AI Growth Opportunities
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor investors were hammered as the leading pure-play foundry disappointed with a lowered FY23 revenue guidance.
- However, management appears confident about leveraging AI-driven opportunities, expecting AI revenue to grow at a 50% CAGR in the next 5 years.
- TSMC is also on track to lower its Taiwan production concentration risks as it continues its geographical diversification. It should reduce its valuation overhang on geopolitical risks.
- TSM is not expensive, which is surprising as it's a critical leading-edge foundry in the semiconductor value chain. Investors have not afforded sufficient respect for its role.
- With the market still pessimistic, investors should consider leveraging the recovery of its uptrend bias, taking advantage of significant dips to buy more.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited or TSMC (NYSE:TSM) posted its second quarter of FQ2 earnings release last week. The market didn't like TSMC's lowered revenue forecast for FY23, pummeling it down close to the $95 level. However, I gleaned that buyers returned this week as they attempted to sustain TSM's uptrend recovery, even though the company issued disappointing near-term guidance.
I had anticipated TSM could find challenges sustaining its near-term uptrend, as there's a critical resistance zone at the $110 level, which I discussed in my pre-earnings update. However, I also explained that "near-term pullbacks should be exploited aggressively as dip-buying opportunities in a prevailing uptrend."
With that in mind, dip buyers are likely assessing whether a steeper selloff could follow in the subsequent weeks, as underlying sector rotation could occur, following the digestion of the AI hype that lifted TSMC's key customers such as Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell (MRVL). However, it's also essential for investors to note that TSMC hasn't seen a significant revenue inflection from the AI hype, as it accounted for just 6% of its topline in the most recently reported quarter.
Despite that, management telegraphed its confidence that TSMC is well-positioned to leverage AI-driven revenue opportunities moving ahead. Management stressed that AI revenue could "grow at close to a 50% CAGR in the next 5 years and increase to low teens percent of the company's revenue." In addition, the company emphasized that AI demand is expected to diffuse from "data centers and expand to edge devices over time, creating further long-term growth opportunities."
Therefore, it should provide greater confidence for TSMC in meeting its medium-term revenue outlook communicated in early 2022. Keen investors should recall management's 5Y revenue CAGR guidance of 15% to 20% from FY21-26.
Given the macro headwinds and inventory digestion, the near-term normalization of TSMC's 42.6% YoY growth in 2022 should be expected. However, the extent of the company's downgraded FY23 outlook indicates that management understated the de-risking moves downstream, which affected its ability to maximize its utilization rates. However, the AI growth inflection opportunities should lend further credence to TSMC attaining its medium-term outlook, lowering the execution risks implied in its discounted valuation relative to its peers.
Accordingly, TSM last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 9x, well below its semiconductor peers' median of 11.3x. Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade of "B-" corroborates my observation that TSM's valuation isn't aggressive.
Furthermore, the company has undertaken significant moves to lower its geographical risks. While the primary R&D center remains in Taiwan, TSMC's customers should be able to leverage its production sites in Japan, Germany, the US, China, and Taiwan when ready. As such, this should help to assuage geopolitical fears about the concentration of its most cutting-edge production capacity in Taiwan.
Furthermore, the company is confident it can deliver a strong value proposition to its customers in its pricing discussions on ex-Taiwan fabs bolstered by government subsidies. Therefore, the company can exercise significant pricing power inherent in its wide economic moat business model, helping to lower the cost escalation due to technological sovereignty considerations.
TSM remains markedly below its January highs of $110, a critical resistance zone that needs to be retaken for TSM to resume its upward recovery.
While last week's selloff delivered momentary shivers, there wasn't sufficient selling momentum compelling TSM down to its April lows. As such, I'm increasingly confident of TSM consolidating above the $90 level, as it remains attractively valued.
As such, dip buyers should capitalize on the near-term pullback to add more to their positions, focusing on retaking the $110 level. A decisive breakout above that zone would likely see TSM mounting an attempt to regain control of its all-time highs posted in early January 2022.
Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments