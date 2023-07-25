BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited or TSMC (NYSE:TSM) posted its second quarter of FQ2 earnings release last week. The market didn't like TSMC's lowered revenue forecast for FY23, pummeling it down close to the $95 level. However, I gleaned that buyers returned this week as they attempted to sustain TSM's uptrend recovery, even though the company issued disappointing near-term guidance.

I had anticipated TSM could find challenges sustaining its near-term uptrend, as there's a critical resistance zone at the $110 level, which I discussed in my pre-earnings update. However, I also explained that "near-term pullbacks should be exploited aggressively as dip-buying opportunities in a prevailing uptrend."

With that in mind, dip buyers are likely assessing whether a steeper selloff could follow in the subsequent weeks, as underlying sector rotation could occur, following the digestion of the AI hype that lifted TSMC's key customers such as Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell (MRVL). However, it's also essential for investors to note that TSMC hasn't seen a significant revenue inflection from the AI hype, as it accounted for just 6% of its topline in the most recently reported quarter.

Despite that, management telegraphed its confidence that TSMC is well-positioned to leverage AI-driven revenue opportunities moving ahead. Management stressed that AI revenue could "grow at close to a 50% CAGR in the next 5 years and increase to low teens percent of the company's revenue." In addition, the company emphasized that AI demand is expected to diffuse from "data centers and expand to edge devices over time, creating further long-term growth opportunities."

Therefore, it should provide greater confidence for TSMC in meeting its medium-term revenue outlook communicated in early 2022. Keen investors should recall management's 5Y revenue CAGR guidance of 15% to 20% from FY21-26.

Given the macro headwinds and inventory digestion, the near-term normalization of TSMC's 42.6% YoY growth in 2022 should be expected. However, the extent of the company's downgraded FY23 outlook indicates that management understated the de-risking moves downstream, which affected its ability to maximize its utilization rates. However, the AI growth inflection opportunities should lend further credence to TSMC attaining its medium-term outlook, lowering the execution risks implied in its discounted valuation relative to its peers.

Accordingly, TSM last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 9x, well below its semiconductor peers' median of 11.3x. Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade of "B-" corroborates my observation that TSM's valuation isn't aggressive.

Furthermore, the company has undertaken significant moves to lower its geographical risks. While the primary R&D center remains in Taiwan, TSMC's customers should be able to leverage its production sites in Japan, Germany, the US, China, and Taiwan when ready. As such, this should help to assuage geopolitical fears about the concentration of its most cutting-edge production capacity in Taiwan.

Furthermore, the company is confident it can deliver a strong value proposition to its customers in its pricing discussions on ex-Taiwan fabs bolstered by government subsidies. Therefore, the company can exercise significant pricing power inherent in its wide economic moat business model, helping to lower the cost escalation due to technological sovereignty considerations.

TSM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

TSM remains markedly below its January highs of $110, a critical resistance zone that needs to be retaken for TSM to resume its upward recovery.

While last week's selloff delivered momentary shivers, there wasn't sufficient selling momentum compelling TSM down to its April lows. As such, I'm increasingly confident of TSM consolidating above the $90 level, as it remains attractively valued.

As such, dip buyers should capitalize on the near-term pullback to add more to their positions, focusing on retaking the $110 level. A decisive breakout above that zone would likely see TSM mounting an attempt to regain control of its all-time highs posted in early January 2022.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

