Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dover Corporation (DOV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 2:28 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.73K Followers

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Dickens - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Richard Tobin - President, CEO & Director

Brad Cerepak - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Obin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Charles Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julian Mitchell - Barclays Bank

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Michael Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Dover's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Speaking today are Richard J. Tobin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Cerepak, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jack Dickens, Senior Director of Investor Relations. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference call is being recorded, and your participation implies consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, please disconnect at this time. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jack Dickens. Please go ahead, sir.

Jack Dickens

Thank you, Shelby. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. An audio version of this call will be available on our website through August 15, and a replay link of the webcast will be archived for 90 days. Our comments today will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results and events could differ from those statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. With that, I will turn the call over to Rich.

Richard

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.