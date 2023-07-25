Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Polaris Inc. (PII) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 2:41 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.73K Followers

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

J.C. Weigelt - Head, IR

Mike Speetzen - CEO

Bob Mack - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Baird

James Hardiman - Citi

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Arpine Kocharian - UBS

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Jamie Katz - Morningstar

Xian Siew - BNP Paribas

Brandon Rolle - D.A. Davidson

Scott Stember - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Polaris Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to J.C. Weigelt, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

J.C. Weigelt

Thank you, Rocco, and good morning or afternoon, everyone, I’m J.C. Weigelt, Vice President of Investor Relations at Polaris. Thank you for joining us for our 2023 second quarter earnings call. We will reference a slide presentation today, which is accessible on our website at ir.polaris.com.

Joining me on the call today are Mike Speetzen, our Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, our Chief Financial Officer. Both have prepared remarks summarizing the first quarter as well as our expectations for 2023. Then we'll take your questions.

During the call, we will be discussing various topics, which should be considered forward-looking for the purpose of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projections in the forward-looking statements. You can refer to our 2022 10-K for additional details regarding risks and uncertainties.

All references to second quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.