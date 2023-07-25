Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 2:42 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.73K Followers

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 25, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan St. John - VP, Finance, Planning and IR

Ben Minicucci - President and CEO

Andrew Harrison - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Shane Tackett - EVP, Finance and CFO

Nat Pieper - SVP, Fleet, Finance and Alliances, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Andrew Didora - Bank of America Global Research

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Catherine O’Brien - Goldman Sachs

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore

Stephen Trent - Citi

Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global

Chris Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna Group

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaska Air Group 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time all participants have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. Today’s call is being recorded and will be accessible for future playback at alaskaair.com. After our speakers’ remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts.

I would like to now turn the call over to Alaska Air Group’s Vice President of Finance, Planning and Investor Relations, Ryan St. John.

Ryan St. John

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2023 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings release, which is available at investor.alaskaair.com. On today’s call, you’ll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

This morning, Air Group reported second quarter GAAP net income of $240 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported adjusted net income of $387 million. As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.