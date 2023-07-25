Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 2:55 PM ETDassault Systèmes SE (DASTY), DASTF
Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCPK:DASTY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beatrix Martinez - VP IR.

Bernard Charles - Chairman of the Board and CEO

Pascal Daloz - Deputy CEO and COO

Rouven Bergmann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Michael Briest - UBS

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Beatrix Martinez

Thank you for joining us on our Second Quarter and Half Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call with Bernard Charles, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Pascal Daloz, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer.

Dassault Systèmes results are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial figures discussed on this conference call are on a non-IFRS basis, with revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis unless otherwise noted.

Some of the comments on this call contain forward-looking statements that could differ materially from actual results. Please refer to today's press release and the Risk Factors section of our 2022 universal registration document. All earnings materials are available on our website, and these prepared remarks will be available shortly after this call.

I would now like to introduce Bernard Charles.

Bernard Charles

Thank you very much, Beatrix. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's always a pleasure to be with you.

We delivered strong second quarter results with broad-based momentum on total revenue, up 8% accelerating by one point from first quarter. Our new business was up double-digit combining the upfront license on the subscription. We see evidence that the acceleration in total revenue will continue in the second half of the year.

Turning to profitability. We outperformed our operative with an operating margin of 31%, while continuing to invest in our future growth, of

