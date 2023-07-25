Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kering: Stagnant Sales And Management Changes Don't Bode Well

Summary

  • Kering SA has seen a 6.9% price decline since April, due to weak financial performance, particularly for Gucci, which accounts for half of the company's revenues.
  • While its margins are attractive and attempts at reviving Gucci's growth are underway, management changes at the brand just before the H1 2023 results aren't a good sign.
  • Kering's P/E is competitive compared to peers, but its performance and potential for growth is weaker, which can justify it. With an unclear future, the stock gets a Sell rating.

Gucci

tupungato

Since the last time I wrote about Gucci owner Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) in early April, it has seen a 6.9% price decline. This isn't surprising, really. Even at the time, its financial performance was weaker than that of its counterparts. To be fair, though, in

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

check-mate profile picture
check-mate
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (697)
I would like to see Jared Leto run the company
