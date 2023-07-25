BsWei

Greed is a fat demon with a small mouth and whatever you feed it is never enough.”― Janwillem van de Wetering.

While breadth has gotten better in recent weeks within the Nasdaq (COMP.IND), the huge rally in the index has been led by the so called "Magnificent Seven," or the several largest stocks by market cap in the Index. Let's take a quick look at their performances and valuations after this huge rise.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) -

The stock is up nearly 55% year to date in trading despite the company projected to have a slight fall in both revenues and earnings in FY2023. The stock currently trades at approximately 32 times trailing earnings.

The stock is up some 50% so far in 2023. Revenues are projected to grow nine percent in FY2023 with earnings of approximately $1.60 a share. AMZN trades at 80 times those projected profits.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) -

The stock is up just over 35% YTD. Earnings are projected to rise five percent this year as revenues fall a similar amount. The shares trade just over 25 times forward earnings.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) -

The shares are up better than 130% in 2023. Profits are projected to rise in the low 20s in FY2023 despite a small drop in revenue during the fiscal year. The stock trades at just over 27 times forward earnings.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) -

Mr. Softie is up nearly 45% so far in 2023. Both earnings and revenues are projected to fall four to five percent in FY2023. The shares trade near 40 times forward earnings.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) -

The stock is up better than 200% so far in 2023. Profits are projected to just over double to a tad over seven bucks a share in FY2023 on a 45% surge in revenues. The shares are priced currently at just over sixty times forward earnings.

The stock of this electric vehicle juggernaut are up nearly 150% so far in 2023. Earnings are projected to drop by 25% in FY2023 on revenue growth of 10%. The equity sells for nearly 90 times forward earnings.

Clearly these valuations would be stretched even in the ZIRP market environment that has prevailed over most of the past 15 years since the financial crisis. However, it is no longer a TINA (There Is No Alternative) market with short term treasuries paying over five percent and offering investors a "risk-free" return nicely above the current rate of inflation.

Perhaps if robust economic growth was on the horizon these valuations might make better sense. However, the best investors can expect in 2023 and 2024 according to the latest projections is one to two percent GDP growth. And that is if the economy manages to skirt recession.

My view is it is quite possible we get a 15% to 20% pullback in the Nasdaq at some point before the end of the year, led by the Magnificent Seven. Even if that were to occur, the index would still have solid gains for 2023. Summer is historically the time of huge shifts in market sentiment from infamous Black Mondays in October 1929 and 1987, and, of course, the "Lehman Moment" in September of 2008.

I am not predicting any sort of similar dire move, but the market seems more than overdue for a correction, and they have a history of occurring in late summer/early fall. In addition, Tesla sold off nearly 10% last Thursday after posting decent second quarter results. So, some cracks might be developing within the Magnificent Seven. This might mean we have finally gotten to the point where the Magnificent Seven is beyond priced for perfection.

I want to set up an asymmetrical bet that will pay me 10 to 1 should we get a 20% drawdown in the NASDAQ at some point before the end of 2023. I am going to use the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) for this trade, as options against this exchange-traded fund ("ETF") are very liquid and deep. The option premiums on this ETF are also much less percentage-wise than making bets against individual stocks in the Magnificent Seven like Tesla Motors as well. Before the recent rebalancing, the Magnificent Seven made up roughly half of the NASDAQ but still account for a huge chunk of the market value of the Index.

Weightings after rebalancing of NASDAQ

Apple: 11.616% Microsoft: 9.835% Amazon: 5.132% Nvidia: 4.211% Meta Platforms: 3.511% Tesla: 3.171% Alphabet: 2.719%

If they go down, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the NASDAQ doesn't go down with them.

Before one rejects the possibility of a 20% drawdown in the QQQ's, one should remember this sort of move has occurred four times since the start of 2020 (above), and it has been more than nine months since the last such move which bottomed early in October of last year.

I plan to use out of money bear put spreads to put a small amount of money against this drawdown scenario.

Option Strategy: Using the December $340/$300 strike pair, execute bear put spreads on the QQQs for a net debit of $3.50 to $3.75 a share. If we do get a significant pull back in the overall markets and the QQQ pulls back 20%, this trade will provide a better than ten to one return. An 11% decline puts the trade in break-even status. In the case the QQQ moves higher, it is likely the bull market is continuing, and the other parts of your portfolio are rising. Therefore, this small trade serves as solid "portfolio insurance."