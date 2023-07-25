guvendemir

Introduction

Earnings season is starting off with a bang. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, fell more than 16% after beating earnings estimates and raising full-year guidance by a significant margin.

While investors were worried because of Pratt & Whitney's engine issues, the company continues to benefit from the strongest tailwinds in its short company history.

Defense demand is strong, commercial demand is rapidly accelerating, and supply chain issues are fading. While the company had to lower full-year free cash flow guidance, it remains in a terrific spot to boost shareholder value for many years to come.

Hence, I just significantly boosted my position. If RTX shares recover soon, it could end up being my largest position.

In this article, I'll give you the details!

So, let's get to it!

RTX Is Now RTX With Tremendous Potential

Raytheon Technologies, which has traded under the RTX ticker since the merger between United Technologies and Raytheon, has changed its name to RTX Corporation.

While I'll have to get used to that change, I think it's a great move to avoid confusion.

After all, the Raytheon name is now used for the segment that includes the company's missile and intelligence segments.

This segment is now a major part of the company in addition to the Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney segments.

RTX Corporation

Having said that, let's take a closer look at the company's segments.

Collins Aerospace is the number one system provider on various aircraft models, including the 737, A220, 777, 787, A350, and A330. Collins Aerospace has products generating over $6 billion in aftermarket revenue and will focus on the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) with a reorganization of its RI&S (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) business into three pieces under the Collins umbrella, aiming to provide a single point of contact for customers in this area.

Pratt & Whitney is known for the GTF (Geared Turbofan) engine, which has proven to be a powerful and popular choice for aircraft like the A320, A220, and E2.

Additionally, Pratt & Whitney's V2500 engine has roughly 6,000 units in service, with around 30% yet to undergo its first shop visit, which ensures a solid aftermarket demand.

Also, the military side of Pratt & Whitney is essential, as the company serves as the sole provider of fifth-gen engines, including the F135 for the F-35, the B-21, and the F-22, with significant future upgrades in the works.

A fun fact is that every second, a P&W-powered aircraft takes off and lands.

Raytheon plays a crucial role in global defense, particularly during events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where this segment's products, including Patriot, NASAMS, Stingers, Javelins, and Excalibur shells, are essential on the battlefield, and one of the reasons why Ukraine was able to stop the much larger Russian army.

This segment includes a wide range of franchises, including AMRAAM, Next Generation Jammer, Standard Missile-3, Standard Missile-6, Tomahawk long-range cruise, and others.

Future developments include LTAMDS (Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor) and HACM (Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile).

When combining commercial and defense demand, the company is extremely bullish, as it sees 5-year compounding passenger air traffic growth of 27% and a 4% annual growth rate in defense spending among addressable nations until 2025.

RTX Corporation

During the most recent Investor Conference, the company highlighted that it expects to address roughly $900 billion in additional defense spending over the next five years.

They project strong top-line growth of 6% to 7% through 2025, backed by their transformational plans to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Furthermore, the company aims to return capital to shareholders, planning to return $33 to $35 billion by the end of 2025 in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

So, what happened in 2Q23?

I Just Bought Much More RTX

Instead of getting worried, I got very excited to see that RTX briefly sold off more than 16%, which is a sign of how much faith I have in the future of RTX.

Essentially, 2Q23 was a terrific quarter.

The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.29, which beat estimates by $0.11. It generated $18.3 billion in revenue. That's an increase of 12.3% year-on-year and $620 million more than expected.

The company also boosted every guidance item except for free cash flow.

RTX Corporation

Ignoring the problems I will discuss in this article, 2Q23 was one of the best quarters in the company's young history, as it showed strong demand in both commercial and defense segments, resulting in $25 billion of new orders and a record backlog of $185 billion.

On the commercial side, Collins secured significant orders, with about 1,200 new aircraft orders announced in Paris, which represents approximately $20 billion of Collins and Pratt content for the life of the programs.

In the defense sector, RTX achieved $13 billion in new bookings, leading to a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.22x. It also increased the defense backlog to $73 billion.

New business wins included $2 billion for Pratt & Whitney's F135 engines and $1.5 billion for sustainment.

Even better, the Raytheon segment received its largest-ever AMRAAM contract for $1.2 billion, which will aid in protecting Ukraine when working alongside existing NASAM batteries.

RTX Corporation

As I have written in prior articles, the war in Ukraine is extremely bullish for missiles, as it's one way to both defend the nation against attacks and gain ground against the advanced missile defense of the Russian forces.

As a result, in the RMD segment (missiles), sales totaled $4 billion, indicating an adjusted and organic growth of 12% and 13%, respectively.

Growth was mainly driven by higher volumes of air power, advanced technology, land warfare, and air defense programs.

The adjusted operating profit for RMD came in at $427 million, up by $79 million from the prior year, mainly due to favorable net program efficiencies and drop-through on higher volume, partially offset by an unfavorable mix resulting from early-stage production programs.

Organic sales in the Intelligence & Space segment were up 2%. Operating profit was down 6% due to an unfavorable mix and slightly higher operating expenses. I'm not worried about that.

Having said that, as I already indicated, the commercial segment was doing tremendously well.

Sales in the Collins segment were $5.9 billion, indicating an adjusted and organic growth rate of 17%. This growth was driven primarily by strong demand across commercial aerospace end markets, leading to higher flight hours and higher production rates. This is a great sign of easing supply chain bottlenecks.

Commercial aftermarket sales in this segment saw a significant increase of 29%, driven by a 68% increase in provisioning and a 28% increase in parts and repair.

RTX Corporation

The same applied to P&W.

In this segment, sales came in at $5.7 billion, which represents an organic growth rate of 15%.

The commercial aftermarket sales experienced a blowout increase of 26% in the quarter, driven by higher shop visit volume and content in both the large commercial engine and Pratt & Whitney Canada businesses.

Commercial OE sales were up 22% in the quarter due to higher engine deliveries and a favorable mix.

However, in the military business, sales were down 3% due to the timing of the F135 production contract award in the prior year, partially offset by higher F135 sustainment volume this year.

RTX Corporation

Having said all of this, something went wrong.

RTX had to deal with an issue resulting from a rare condition in powdered metal. Pratt & Whitney will need to remove some engines from service for inspection earlier than expected.

However, during the earnings call, RTX assured investors and customers that they understood the issue and initiated an inspection protocol. Nonetheless, the situation may have operational and financial impacts, as it's the reason why the company adjusted its full-year free cash flow guidance from $4.8 billion to $4.3 billion, which is a big deal.

As a result of this rare condition in powdered metal, Pratt instituted enhanced inspections to be performed at scheduled shop visits. However, based on very recent learnings from these inspections, Pratt has now determined that the timing of these shop visits needs to be accelerated. While partner metal parts have been widely used throughout Pratt's product lines for decades, Pratt has bounded the potentially impacted material. It has concluded that this condition was present in rare instances in powdered metal produced from approximately Q4 2015 into Q3 2021. - Christopher Calio, COO at RTX

Furthermore:

[...] current production of powdered metal parts is not impacted, and Pratt will continue to deliver both new engines and new spare parts across all product lines. This is a result of the combination of extensive improvements that were made to our powder processing to remove possible contamination sources and the deployment of enhanced inspections for improved detection.

Having said that, I'm not happy with these developments, but I'm also not worried. While 2023E free cash flow will come in lower than expected, the company is unlikely to run into problems that could ruin its reputation.

Also, the company is not sure yet if it could impact 2025 free cash flow, which is a good sign.

In its recent investor conference, the company guided to $9 billion in 2025 free cash flow, which also helps the valuation.

Valuation

RTX is currently trading at a market cap of $120 billion. If we use 2025 guidance, the company is trading at 13.3x 2025E free cash flow, which is very cheap. I would even make the case that it adds a considerable margin of safety in case the company is forced to adjust its longer-term guidance. Right now, it seems the market is busy pricing that in.

StockCharts

Using 2023E estimates, the company is trading at 28x free cash flow, which is a bit elevated. But then again, it's caused by current headwinds.

If we assume that these problems are indeed temporary and the company is able to grow its sales by 6% to 7% per year on a consistent basis, I believe we need to look as far as 2025 to put a price on RTX.

Also, RTX is now yielding 2.8% with a payout ratio of 45%, which is falling because of accelerating financials.

RTX truly has one of the best dividend scorecards, which is one of many reasons why I'm so excited to be buying more RTX.

Seeking Alpha

Hence, looking at the headwinds and tailwinds, I am still very bullish on RTX and just aggressively added to my position.

A potential RTX rebound could turn this stock into my biggest holding over the next 12 months.

Also, for full disclosure, I bought RTX in a number of portfolios that I advise.

Takeaway

RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies) has experienced a momentous quarter despite facing some challenges. With defense and commercial demand on the rise and supply chain issues diminishing, the company's potential for growth remains tremendous. While the recent engine issue impacted free cash flow guidance, RTX is taking proactive measures to address the situation. As an investor, I'm confident in the company's ability to navigate these hurdles and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

I've significantly increased my position in RTX, anticipating a potential rebound that could make it my largest holding in the next year. Considering the company's transformational plans, strong top-line growth projections, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders, I see RTX as a compelling investment opportunity.

Despite the recent setback, RTX's attractive valuation and positive outlook make it a stock worth considering for the future.