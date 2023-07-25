EQT Corporation: Fulfilling The 3Ds Of Natural Gas Demand
Summary
- EQT Corporation is one of my favored natural gas plays with strong prospects.
- The U.S.-based natural gas company fulfills the demand driven by deglobalization concerns, decarbonization, and digitalization.
- Emerging countries' increasing energy demands should lead to higher natural gas prices globally, benefiting EQT.
- While EQT's hedges pose a slight concern, its position to supply LNG to international markets creates a promising long-term opportunity.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is one of my favorite natural gas plays. The only minor blemish to EQT's investment thesis is that it has hedged a meaningful portion of its 2024 natural gas production at approximately $5 MMBtu.
But asides from that aspect, there's a lot to be bullish about here.
Why Invest in Natural Gas Producers?
There are 3 critical dynamics that underpin the demand for U.S.-based natural gas. I refer to natural gas as being positioned at the confluence of 3Ds:
- Deglobalization concerns (here think energy security as well as reshoring of manufacturing driving up demand for natural gas).
- Decarbonization.
- Digitalization.
The U.S. government is intent on ensuring that the energy crisis that took place in Europe in the past 2 years doesn't surface in the U.S.
For this, the U.S. is doing everything in its power to ensure that energy prices remain low. Indeed, one of the main criteria for any government is to make sure that its country has access to cheap, scalable, and reliable energy.
Similarly, the U.S. government has been outspoken in its need to progress towards cleaner energy with lower-carbon sources. The easiest path here is the most obvious. Displacing coal with the ''greenest'' fossil fuel, natural gas.
And finally, digitalization is the electrification of everything. From AI data servers to smart homes to charging electric vehicles ("EVs") from one's place of work or home.
Simply put, none of these 3 secular tailwinds can take place without natural gas. Natural gas from U.S. producers fulfills all these facets.
But there's more to this story, that goes beyond the U.S. shores.
Future Energy Demand Will be Led by Emerging Countries
My key contention is that with time, emerging countries will seek to use similar levels of energy as developed countries. Naturally, this is common sense.
What I believe that too many investors haven't sufficiently reflected upon is that developed countries will not be plateauing in their energy demand.
And on that front, I argue that the low natural gas prices in the U.S. relative to Asia and Europe are not likely to remain this low. Why?
Because Asia and Europe also want access to ''green'' fossil fuels. In the same way as the U.S. is leading the pack in the 3Ds, the rest of the world too aspires to have access to reliable, secure, cheap natural gas. And the U.S. is well-positioned to supply it, see below.
A Discussion of EQT's Hedges
As Deep Value Returns members know I am heavily invested in Antero Resources Corporation (AR). But if I wasn't investing in AR, I believe that EQT would be my number 2 choice. Why am not invested in EQT?
Because if I'm bullish on natural gas, I don't want to be positioned in a company that is 50% hedged to the upside. This doesn't make too much sense to me to be hedged, considering everything we have discussed regarding natural gas demand.
What's more, the price of natural gas today is hovering around $2.7 MMBtu which is towards the low end of a multi-year low. And what's the cure for low commodity prices? You got it, low commodity prices!
Because if natural gas falls below the cost of production, as it inevitably has for many producers outside of the Appalachian region in the U.S., those producers have been forced to cut back on production.
Finally, I've left the best for last. The graphic above is a reminder of LNG capacity that is expected to come online starting late 2024. This will see substantial LNG volumes being carried away from the U.S. And suddenly, within 12 months, we'll have gone from having an oversupply of natural gas to a very tight natural gas market.
The Bottom Line
In my view, EQT is a natural gas investment that excites me due to its strong potential. Although there's one small concern about the hedged 2024 natural gas production at around $5 MMBtu, the overall bullish case for EQT remains compelling.
The three critical dynamics - deglobalization concerns, decarbonization, and digitalization - driving the demand for U.S.-based natural gas are key factors supporting EQT's growth.
The U.S. government's focus on energy security and cleaner energy sources further enhances the market for natural gas. Moreover, I strongly believe that emerging countries' increasing energy demands will lead to a rise in natural gas prices globally, benefiting EQT.
The company's position to supply LNG to international markets in the coming years creates an excellent long-term opportunity, especially as the natural gas market tightens. Despite some hedging concerns, EQT holds immense potential for substantial upside in the future. In conclusion, there's a lot to be bullish on EQT.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments