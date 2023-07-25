gahsoon

What Is Healthy Green Group?

I previously wrote about the Healthy Green Group Holding Limited (GDD) initial IPO filing here.

Since then, the company has filed a follow-up SEC registration statement detailing its capitalization, proposed IPO terms, and pricing information.

Hong Kong, PRC-based Healthy Green Group Holding Limited was founded to develop its Greendot brand of organic and natural food for sale in Hong Kong, China.

The company now operates 22 retail stores located in residential areas, shopping complexes and Metrorail stations.

Management is headed by Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Wong Ka Wo, who has been with the firm since its inception in March 1999 and was previously at the Tsit Wing Coffee Company and a director of Kampery Development and Kampery F&B.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Packaged foods.

Fresh foods.

Frozen foods.

Other products.

Healthy Green's Market

According to a 2021 market research report, the Hong Kong market for retail food & grocery products was an estimated $18.3 billion in 2020.

The market had grown at an estimated CAGR of 1.1% from 2016 to 2020.

Also, the natural and organic food market in Hong Kong is fragmented and competitive, with more than 300 specialty retail stores in 2020.

According to a report by Frost & Sullivan commissioned by the company, the top five largest food chains in Hong Kong represented 23.4% of the market share in terms of estimated revenue.

Healthy Green Group's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for the company has not been scheduled yet.

GDD intends to sell two million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $6.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $13.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be considered a "controlled company" by the NYSE.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $71.6 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 17.58%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Thoughts On The IPO

GDD is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in various aspects of its business expansion and modernization efforts.

The firm's financials have shown flattening topline revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($729,000).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenue has increased slightly; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was only 0.1x in the most reporting period.

The firm paid a special dividend of $2.8 million in June 2022 but does not have plans to pay any dividends in the foreseeable future.

GDD's CapEx Ratio indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite generating negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for retail goods in Hong Kong is large but slow-growing.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and the 16 IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (64.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the unpredictable nature of business activity in the greater Hong Kong region in recent years as well as arbitrary government policy changes.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 3.45x on virtually no revenue growth and an EV/EBITDA of over 114x.

Given the firm's flatlining revenue growth, operating risks and valuation expectations, my outlook on the Healthy Green Group Holding Limited IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced