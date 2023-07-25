Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 3:38 PM ETFive Star Bancorp (FSBC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Beckwith - President, CEO & Director

Heather Luck - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Terrell - Stephens Inc.

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Wood Lay - KBW

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Five Star Bancorp Second Quarter Earnings Webcast. [Operator Instructions].

Before we get started, let me remind you that today's meeting will include some forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, current plans, expectations, events and industry trends that may affect the company's future operating results and financial position. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and future activities and results may differ materially from those expectations.

For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the company's forward-looking statements, please see the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, and in particular, the information set forth in Item 1A, Risk Factors therein.

Please refer to Slide 2 of the presentation, which includes disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, industry data and non-GAAP financial information included in this presentation as well as reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP figures, which is included in the appendix to the presentation. Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to James Beckwith, Five Star Bancorp President and CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

James Beckwith

Thank you for joining us to review Five Star Bancorp's financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Heather Luck, Senior Vice

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.