NovoCure At 5 Year Lows: Avoid Or Opportunity?

Jul. 25, 2023 5:09 PM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)
From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In early June, NovoCure's stock dropped 43% in a single day after the company presented the LUNAR study at ASCO. The stock now trades near 5-year lows.
  • What caused the drop exactly? And is this the end of the story for NovoCure?
  • The details of the results and the implications of the details for investors will be discussed.
  • Is this thesis-breaking or a buying opportunity? In other words, is this a Buy-Hold or Sell?
Science Researcher

kentoh

Introduction

NovoCure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock trades near 5-year lows after a one-day drop of 43% after the company presented more details about the LUNAR study at the ASCO conference.

What's going on here? Is the NovoCure thesis broken?

        This article was written by

        From Growth to Value profile picture
        From Growth to Value
        31.98K Followers
        Potential Multibagger helps you find multibaggers early on.

        I am a 46-year old investor with a long-term perspective, so I mainly think about the future when I invest. In my Investing Group Potential Multibaggers, I try to uncover multibaggers early on. Picks include Shopify ($7.78), and The Trade Desk ($19.5). 

        The strategy is simple but not easy: find disruptors that have a very high quality and hold them for a very long period. I try to identify stocks that have the potential to go up 1,000% and more over the next 10 years. I do deep research for the stocks that I pick to know if the quality is high indeed. 

        I do not care about what my selection of stocks will do next year, but what the result will be over the long term. To paraphrase Warren Buffett: "You should only have stocks that you would feel comfortable having if the stock market closed up for 10 years."

        I appreciate your comments because I believe I can learn a lot from your feedback and I believe in the wisdom of crowds.

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVCR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

        Comments (5)

        i
        investrfox
        Today, 5:51 PM
        Premium
        Comments (261)
        Future buyout candidate? Started small position at 40. May add more at current price. Thanks for a great article, well done.
        From Growth to Value profile picture
        From Growth to Value
        Today, 6:01 PM
        Investing Group LeaderPremium
        Comments (5.83K)
        @investrfox
        Thank you for reading. As for a buyout candidate, I don't see it. The company is very unique in its approach. It requires much more clinical trials than the majority of medical devices and its much more hardware than most drugs companies. It's always possible, of course, but I don't think it's obvious. On top of that, with that big cash stack, they don't need it.
        Gordon Gecko was a Commie profile picture
        Gordon Gecko was a Commie
        Today, 5:42 PM
        Comments (814)
        @From Growth to Value thx for nice article. I think the big issue for the stock is management credibility.

        -NVCR has announcement multiple clinical trial collaborations in past years that have never been initiated or updated (see Keynote D58 with Merck, combo with Roche for multiple indications) and so on. Those collaborations were press released, then trials never started.

        -NVCR now announces plans for more NSCLC trials. will those trials be initiated? who knows

        -from LUNAR: 98% of patients given TTF+ICI in 2L were the ones who failed chemo in 1L (they were ICI naive). Did NVCR mgmt deliberately design the trial this way? or did the doctors just end up doing this and NVCR mgmt did not know how their own trial was being executed? It sure gives the impression that NVCR does not really understand A) their own trial designs, and B) the treatment landscape for the indications they are pursuing.

        The TTF tech seems to work to some degree in most indications. Lots of upside if they could deliver a few wins in the upcoming Ph3 trials. I really like the tech and think it has huge potential, especially when combined with immunotherapies. my fingers are crossed. but would like to see some new C-level talent ASAP
        biogenius profile picture
        biogenius
        Today, 5:24 PM
        Comments (3.27K)
        Great article. LUNAR convincingly proves that the treatment has activity against cancer. It is just a matter of finding ways to monetize it. It is a long term hold. The advice about buying or selling is sound.
        D
        Disciple5
        Today, 5:14 PM
        Premium
        Comments (394)
        I still have a small position, but I've lost a lot of confidence in the leadership team. I'll see how the next earnings call goes and make a decision from there.
