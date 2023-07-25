Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 4:22 PM ETKB Financial Group Inc. (KB)
SA Transcripts
KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kweon - Senior MD & Head of IR Department

Young Ho Seo - Senior Executive VP & CFO

Oh Byung Joo - Managing Director, KB Financial Group Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Jae Hyung Lee - Hyundai Motor Securities

Jihyun Cho - JPMorgan

Jaewoong Won - HSBC Securities

Jun-Sup Jung - NH Investment and Securities

Peter Kweon

Greetings. I'm Peter Kweon, the Head of IR at KBFG. We will now begin the 2023 First Half Business Results Presentation. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone for participating today. We have here with us our group CFO and SEVP, Scott YH Seo as well as other members from our group management.

We will first hear the 2023 first half major final highlights from CFO and SEVP, Scott YH Seo and then engage in a Q&A session. I would like to invite our SEVP to deliver our 2023 first half earnings results.

Young Ho Seo

Good afternoon. I'm Scott YH Seo, CFO of KB Financial Group. Thank you very much for joining our first half 2023 earnings conference call. I will begin with key performance metrics followed by earnings performance in greater detail. Second quarter '23 group's net profit was KRW 1,499.1 billion, up 12.2% on year to KRW 2,996.7 billion as of the first half of the year.

Despite difficult operational backdrop with slowing real economy and rising sentiment for instability surrounding the financial market, Q2 net profit was driven by evenly spread growth of interest and commissions income and supported by cost control efforts, we outperformed market consensus by around 12%.

The group's first half ROE also reported 12.2% and annualized EPS was around KRW 15,201 with around 9% year-over-year increase

