Google Goes Beast Mode

Jul. 25, 2023 5:00 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMETA, MSFT, TSM7 Comments
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Google reported its earnings results for Q2, which aggressively exceeded expectations.
  • The potential further improvement of the overall economy, which has already prompted the revival of the digital advertising industry, is likely to continue to help Google expand its business.
  • However, the potential market correction in the foreseeable future made me wait before reopening a long position in Google stock at this stage.
Major Tech Companies To Report Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google reported great Q2 earnings results that indicate the company has everything going for it to continue to create additional shareholder value after a relatively weak performance in

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
6.05K Followers
Comments (7)

aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 5:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (590)
Long run it may do well. It is not one of those companies to withstand a 10 point gap up. If one shorts it near133, will be able to cover it near 123 before end of tomorrow - very likely imo.
p
philipbarwick
Today, 5:23 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
Looks like your going to miss out, I bought 1500 yesterday, should pay off for me.
L
Lambsup
Today, 5:11 PM
Comments (549)
No idea how SA's Quant system assigns valuation ratings but D seems wrong.

GOOG is not in the bargin bin but it is trading nearly in the middle of its fair value range looking at PE and EPS going back nearly 20 years. It was definitely under valued earlier in the year in the $90s while fair value is between $115-$125.

Given overall sentiment and the charges GOOG took, without a significant decrease in economic activity and marketing spend, forward guidance would suggest that fair value amount will be increasing over the next few months.

GOOG earnings all is on now, we'lll see what they have to say.
dsansing profile picture
dsansing
Today, 5:39 PM
Premium
Comments (76)
@Lambsup The Other Bets has been a real drain on operating income the last few years. This has been a negative on my investment outlook for this stock. I am not sure any progress has been made in this area, but AI with Deepmind is probably embedded in these numbers. In 2022 Alphabet lost $6 Bil in operating income in Other Bets with Revenue being only $1Bil. Hopefully Deepmind will be making a beneficial contribution going forward. I have held this stock since 2016, and doubled my money, but have done much better in my other tech investments. I hope they take a hard look at these businesses going forward. Just my opinion.
Ellwood Capital profile picture
Ellwood Capital
Today, 5:10 PM
Premium
Comments (382)
Just buy now, hold for 30-40 years and do nothing. Stop trading daily.
N
NEUTRAL UNIT
Today, 5:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (166)
@Ellwood Capital great advise. Freeze your money for 40 years and , provided, you will live long enough, you will have extra cash to ... what? Pay your medical bills?
Ellwood Capital profile picture
Ellwood Capital
Today, 5:48 PM
Premium
Comments (382)
@NEUTRAL UNIT Hold forever, never sell. That's how you get rich. Not day trading like most people on SA
