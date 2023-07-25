Justin Sullivan

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google reported great Q2 earnings results that indicate the company has everything going for it to continue to create additional shareholder value after a relatively weak performance in 2022 that was caused by the decrease in advertising spending. The improvement of the overall economy, which has already prompted the recovery of the digital advertising market in recent months, along with the company's efforts to expand its presence in the AI field, could very well ensure that Google's business continues to thrive in the years to come. However, even though the company's growth prospects are promising, the potential market correction in the foreseeable future made me wait before reopening a long position in Google at this stage.

Google Makes A Comeback

After missing most of the earnings estimates in 2022, it seems that Google is finally making a comeback. The latest earnings report for Q2 that was released moments ago showed that the company's revenues increased by 7% Y/Y to $74.6 billion, while its net income stood at $18.4 billion.

It's safe to say that such results were possible thanks to the overall improvement of the economy that so far managed to avoid spiraling into a recession that could've hindered Google's growth prospects. As inflation is coming down while the job market remains resilient with the unemployment rate near a five-decade low, Google has everything going for it to continue to exceed expectations in the following quarters.

After a turbulent 2022, there's now an indication that the digital advertising market is back to growth mode, which is good news for Google which would continue to rely mostly on advertising revenues to expand its business in the foreseeable future. At the same time, thanks to its dominant position in the industry, the company stands to benefit the most from the increase in annual advertising spending, which is forecasted to increase to $874.47 billion this year and surpass the annual figure of $1.1 trillion by 2028. Add to all of this the fact that next year we'll have several major events such as the Paris Olympics, Euro 2024, and the U.S. presidential elections, which would bump the advertising spending, and it becomes obvious that Google would have more than enough opportunities to create additional shareholder value going forward.

At the same time, after getting stunned by the sudden increase in popularity of Microsoft-backed (MSFT) ChatGPT in recent quarters, Google is also finally catching up to its competitors in the AI field in order to protect its core business from disruption in the future. The company's own chatbot Bard is about to be integrated into a host of widely popular apps and display ads to generate additional revenue. On top of that, Google is working on another AI tool that would be able to write coherent news articles, while its founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page are back in the offices working on the secret AI project called The Gemini Project that would compete with OpenAI's GPT-4.

In addition to the expansion within the digital advertising and AI fields, Google has also managed to successfully penetrate the short-form video format, which has been rising in popularity in recent years and helped apps such as TikTok aggressively expand worldwide. The latest data shows that Google's YouTube Shorts have now become more popular than TikTok in the United States among kids under 12, and it's also catching up with Meta Platforms (META) Reels in India. Considering that TikTok is about to generate $13.2 billion in revenues this year, which accounts for almost half of the revenues that YouTube generated in 2022, it's safe to say that Google would be able to make significant profits in the short-form video field as well thanks to the rise of Shorts.

As a result of all of those developments, it's safe to say that Google's growth story is far from over, and it has everything going for it to continue to create additional shareholder value going forward.

Major Risks To Consider

There are several major risks associated with Google, which prompted me not to reopen a long position in the company at this stage. First of all, as I've already mentioned in the past, the European Commission is currently leading an effort to force a breakup of the company's business, as it believes that Google has broken European antitrust laws. While the company is unlikely to face a forceful divestment of its assets anytime soon, as it'll likely appeal any such decision in the European Courts, there's a possibility that after years of litigation, it could nevertheless lose the appeals and its business would be broken down at the end of the decade. That's one of the most important long-term risks that investors need to always consider before deciding whether to invest or accumulate a greater position in Google.

At the same time, the growth of the stock market and Google's stock in particular in recent months was largely driven by the ongoing AI momentum, which made traders and investors optimistic about the ability of the new technology to have an overall positive impact on the global economy. Even though there are reasons to believe that new AI tools would boost global GDP growth in the future, there's nevertheless a possibility that in the short to near term the AI momentum could dissipate as the largest chip producer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recently lowered its outlook for the year. If that's the case, then there's a possibility that Google's shares would also depreciate as it appears that they already trade at unreasonable levels.

Currently, the street sees an upside of only 10% for Google's stock, but considering that the company is overvalued based solely on the fundamentals with Seeking Alpha's Quant system gives it a rating of "D" for valuation, it seems that a potential market correction could very well crush its shares in the short to near term. If that happens, then I would consider once again adding Google's shares to my portfolio at a better price than today.

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Google would be able to create additional shareholder value in the future. The potential further improvement of the overall economy, which has already helped the company to perform relatively well in Q2, along with Google's efforts to expand its presence in the AI field, could very well push the business's shares to new highs in the following years until the major regulatory risks begin to materialize. However, in the short to near term, there's also a risk that the market would contract due to the potential loss of the current AI momentum, which would bring Google's stock to lower levels at which it would be more beneficial to open a long position. That's why even though Google reported decent Q2 earnings results, I won't be adding its shares to my portfolio at this stage.