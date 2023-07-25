Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG / NASDAQ:GOOGL) has largely been present in a heated generative AI arms race with Microsoft (MSFT), remaining somewhat caught off guard by the launch of ChatGPT capabilities via the OpenAI tie-up that has launched the nascent technology into a mainstream sensation over the past several months. The competitive situation has dampened the first-mover advantage of Google’s role in pioneering the development of generative AI technologies, which alongside the broader macro drag on its core advertising business, likely explains the stock’s trailing performance on a relative basis to its big tech peers in this year’s valuation drive – Google is currently trading at about 22x estimated earnings, underperforming the megacap average of about 38x.

But robust results reported for the June quarter, alongside management’s optimism for an improved demand environment across both advertising and cloud ahead – likely helped by generative AI integration and, inadvertently, monetization – despite macroeconomic uncertainties, highlights emerging potential for unlocking incremental pent-up value in the stock still. Google’s role as a potential haven for investors in both risk-on and risk-off market climates, especially considering uncertainties in monetary policy and broader economic conditions, given its profitable growth trajectory and generous balance sheet to maintain critical long-term growth investments – particularly, generative AI – is also a reinforcement to the stock’s near-term upside potential from current levels.

The Google Cloud Platform and Generative AI Spotlight

As discussed in a previous coverage, GCP profitability achieved during the first quarter received little airtime, overshadowed by shakiness in Google’s core advertising business. However, the latest June quarter results continue to highlight tailwinds in the cloud segment – namely, optimization and multi-cloud adoption, helped incrementally by growing generative AI momentum – as GCP emerges as another staple profit driver at the company. The segment reported growth of 24% y/y (+8% q/q), while operating margins expanded from close to 3% in the first quarter to 5% during the second quarter.

GCP’s continued revenue growth, accompanied by gradual margin expansion, continues to highlight in particular benefits from accelerating multi-cloud adoption trends. In a recent industry sentiment check, close to 80% of corporate IT strategies have reported multi-cloud usage, with close to half using at least two public cloud vendors, about a fifth using three, and 14% using more than three, highlighting continued tailwinds for GCP’s demand environment. Incentives to switch cloud providers or adopt multiple cloud providers continue to be driven primarily by realizable cost efficiencies amid growing demands for cloud spend optimization, in addition to considerations for “risk mitigation, reliability/redundancy, [and] functionality”, which bodes favorably for GCP given its competitive pricing strategy relative to its hyperscaler peers – namely, AWS (AMZN) and Azure – as corroborated by robust take-rates (> 30%) from small enterprises with less than $1 billion in annualized revenue.

Multi-cloud adoption tailwinds for GCP are further reflective in its primary role as a secondary cloud vendor and emerging role as a primary cloud vendor. Microsoft’s Azure has recently overtaken AWS as the “largest primary cloud vendor” with close to 40% market share, compared to AWS’ 19% (2022: 41%), while GCP remains a top pick as a secondary public cloud vendor, benefitting from customers’ increasing diversification from the sole reliance on a single vendor. Meanwhile, GCP is also gaining momentum as a primary cloud vendor with 15% market share – primarily from smaller enterprises – up from 14% in the prior year, highlighting significant room for further growth over the longer-term.

The favorable industry trends are also in line with resilient double-digit growth observed at GCP during the June quarter, continuing its defiance against earlier industry warnings of potential macro-driven headwinds in cloud-computing take-rates this year. In addition to outsized tailwinds from multi-cloud adoption and cloud spend optimization trends for GCP relative to its larger hyperscaler rivals, the segment is likely benefiting from burgeoning enterprise agency and interest in the development and deployment of generative AI capabilities. As discussed in a previous coverage, the advent of generative AI is poised to increase cloud TAM due to accelerated demand for supporting compute capacity. The nascent technology has also encouraged accelerated migration to the cloud amongst the enterprise IT spending environment, which is reflective in GCP’s resilient growth in recent quarters. With GCP also recently highlighted as a key beneficiary of IT spending intentions, grabbing a 63% share, besting AWS’ 59% and Azure’s 47%, we expect durability to the unit’s longer-term growth trajectory as multi-cloud adoption, cloud spend optimization, and generative AI tailwinds materialize.

The impending generative AI tailwinds for GCP are further bolstered by its recent roll out of related applications and cloud-based solutions, spanning consulting, security, and the development of other modularized industry-specific applications (e.g. Med-PaLM). Not only will the continued scale of related developments strengthen GCP’s capture of demand for generative AI cloud and software services – a $280 billion opportunity – but also reinforce its appeal as a primary infrastructure provider for training LLMs, which is expected to become a $472 billion market and a core driver of the estimated $1+ trillion generative AI market opportunities to materialize over the next 10 years.

Taken together, we expect continued scale to GCP’s business, with potential growth resilience over leading peers like Azure and AWS as it continues to benefit from consolidation and primary cloud maturation in the industry, which will inadvertently further the segment’s margin expansion efforts and profit contribution to Google’s broader business portfolio in our view.

Advertising is Defying Cyclical Headwinds

Despite emerging strength in GCP, Google’s core ad revenues remain a focus area for investors, as corroborated by the post-earnings stock market response. Google advertising revenue grew by more than 3% y/y (+7% q/q) during the second quarter, with acceleration across both the core Google Search and YouTube ad formats. Specifically, Google Search and other revenue grew by 5% y/y during the second quarter, doubling the pace of growth during the first quarter, while YouTube ads emerged from declines to growth of more than 4% during the same period. The outperforming results are in line with the market’s optimism as observed through the stock’s post-earnings surge of more than 6% at the time of writing (July 25 market close).

The latest results are relatively in line with industry forecasts for broader demand in the global ad market to expand at 4.6% y/y exiting 2023, but slightly underperform anticipated digital ad sales growth of 8.5% y/y and search ad growth of 9.1% y/y, highlighting impacts from competition across different advertising formats as well as broader macro headwinds on Google’s profit engine.

Specifically, Search ads reaccelerated meaningfully from 1.9% y/y growth in the first quarter to 5% y/y growth in the second quarter, which defies continued macro-driven weakness in the advertising spending environment, as well as the nascent impact of re-emerging competition from recovering social media ad formats (namely, Meta Platforms / META) from previous Apple-induced (AAPL) signal loss challenges, as well as headwinds from Bing Search. However, we expect core Search ad demands to remain relatively resilient in the inherently macro-sensitive advertising demand environment, as cautious IT spending continues to favor formats that have proven engagement and conversion metrics with attractive return on ad spend (“ROAS”) – which Google continues to drive improvements on through the integration of AI features in its Performance Max (“PMax") ad format to increase simplicity of usage, enhance ad placement optimization, and inadvertently, reduce cost per action (“CPA”) to drive greater ROAS for advertisers. And over the longer-term, the broader monetization of generative AI capabilities via the advertising business – whether that is indirectly through AI-enabled advertising features like PMax or more directly through conversational AI services like Bard – is also expected to drive incremental TAM expansion for Google and reinforce the sustainability of its core profit driver’s performance.

Meanwhile, YouTube ads’ reversal of declines from -2.6% y/y in the first quarter to growth of more than 4% in the second quarter are also progressing in line with anticipated recovery to its demand environment, consistent with increasing preference for short-form video ad formats among advertisers to optimize engagement. Specifically, short-form video ad formats are expected to remain a core growth driver in the industry, with demand expected to expand by 8.1% y/y in 2023. And YouTube continues to demonstrate progress in capitalizing on related tailwinds, as corroborated by the stark sequential and y/y outperformance. We expect continued monetization improvements and broader industry tailwinds in YouTube ads to partially compensate for challenges stemming from the impending reacceleration of ad dollar allocation to social media ad formats (estimated +9.4% y/y) later this year.

Taken together, Google’s core advertising business continues to demonstrate resilience, with consistent, though modest, acceleration amid a slowing industry backdrop due to macroeconomic sensitivities. The durability of its core advertising unit’s performance is expected to be bolstered by robust take-rates observed across small- and mid-sized businesses, which have indicated increased preference for direct response advertising to drive sales and overcome near-term inflationary and cost headwinds amid looming recession risks.

Looking ahead, Google’s core advertising business is also expected to experience a broader benefit from continued secular migration of ad dollars from traditional to digital formats. Specifically, ad dollars from the consumer-packaged goods vertical – the primary industry demand driver – are “ramping up their spending with search and retail media networks [and] bringing new money in the advertising ecosystem”. The continued phase out of linear ad formats is expected to remain a long-term tailwind for Google’s core advertising business, despite near-term cyclical headwinds. Looking ahead, Google’s core advertising business could also benefit from easier lapping macro compares, given deteriorated in ad spending in 2H22 despite non-recurring demand from the mid-term elections and World Cup during the same period last year, as well as end-of year seasonality (e.g. holiday shopping and back-to-school season ad demand). This is in line with continued sequential improvements in the ad segment’s growth in 1H23, improving from declines exiting 2022.

The Bottom Line

GCP’s improving performance in recent quarters, paired with Google’s core search business’ benefit from longer-term secular digital ad tailwinds, despite transient macro challenges, remain an attractive set-up for the stock, especially given its trailing valuation on a relative basis to peers at current levels. Admittedly, the stock’s latest run-up, paired with the fluid situation over looming macroeconomic uncertainties and their ensuing impacts on corporate earnings, are increasing market angst over the growing imbalance between Google’s valuation premium and its underlying supporting fundamentals, which is corroborated by a slew of Wall Street downgrades in recent months. And such risks should be acknowledged, nonetheless, despite gradual generative AI monetization, as corroborated by GCP resilience, considering related opportunities will still “take time to optimize” and the industry is still in the very early innings of adopting the nascent technology.

However, Google’s June quarter outperformance and management's optimism, though modest and adequately de-risked for persistent macroeconomic pressures, on the company's forward outlook continues to underscore consistent improvements and resilience in the near-term, which reinforces the bullish narrative for the stock from current levels. Looking ahead, we expect the realization of pent-up value in the stock to depend on Google’s continued delivery of resilience against macro sensitivities in advertising, as well as positive progress in AI monetization. But considering the evolving macroeconomic backdrop and risks pertaining to the AI arms race, the stock remains prone to short-term volatility, which could represent an opportunity to partake in still intact long-term upside potential bolstered by Google’s competitive advantage in advertising and emerging GCP strength from secular tailwinds.