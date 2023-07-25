izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday afternoon. The company showcased solid, but not overly spectacular revenue growth. Importantly, however, Alphabet's cost-cutting measures are starting to pay off, as margins finally started to improve again.

What Happened?

Alphabet, one of the largest tech companies in the world, reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday afternoon. The company's headline numbers can be seen in the following screenshot:

Seeking Alpha

Alphabet beat estimates on both lines, which naturally is great news. While the revenue beat was not overly large, at around 2.5%, GOOG beat earnings per share estimates by a sizeable 7.5%, which came as a major surprise.

The market liked these results, sending GOOG up by 7% initially, although it is likely that shares will remain volatile for some time following these results.

Alphabet: Moving In The Right Direction

Like many tech companies, Alphabet is active in growth markets. After all, consumers are spending more and more time on the internet and in front of different kinds of screens. It is thus not too surprising to see Alphabet do well in its core business units such as Search and YouTube. Still, there are ups and downs in GOOG's results. Or, phrased differently, there are periods with better growth and periods with weaker growth.

During the first quarter, Alphabet was able to grow its revenue by 3% year over year, which was not really great. This has changed during the second quarter, as year-over-year revenue growth has improved to 7%. And that does not yet back out any headwinds from currency rate movements. The US Dollar has strengthened versus many other currencies over the last 18 months or so, which is why Alphabet's revenues that are generated outside of the US are negatively impacted by currency rate movements. This headwind should wane going forward, however, as the comparison will become a lot easier during the second half of the current year:

Data by YCharts

Looking at the above chart of the Deutsche Bank US Dollar Index, we see that H1 of 2023 had a significantly stronger US Dollar compared to the first half of 2022. But H2 of 2022 was when the US Dollar was even stronger -- it is weaker than during H2 of 2022 today. During the second half of the current year, currency headwinds should thus turn into currency tailwinds, at least unless forex rates move a lot over the coming months.

In Q2, Alphabet's organic (currency-neutral) revenue growth was 9%, or 200 basis points higher than the reported revenue growth rate. If/when things go similarly well during the second half of the current year on an operational basis, reported revenues could be north of 10%, as currency rate tailwinds could easily be north of 100 basis points, especially in Q3 in my view.

When it comes to underlying business growth, things thus look reasonably good at Alphabet, as organic growth is solid and since currency rate headwinds should cease. Alphabet is, of course, not growing incredibly fast any longer, but that has to be expected when a company is as large as Alphabet and when it has matured over the years. After all, maintaining a very high relative growth rate becomes harder and harder the larger a company becomes.

Potentially even more important than the revenue performance, however, is Alphabet's bottom line performance. During the pandemic, when lockdowns resulted in massive business growth for tech companies and when money was ultra-cheap, many tech companies, including Alphabet, grew their headcount massively. This resulted in substantial cost increases, especially as salaries rose substantially over that time frame as well. As growth normalized when the acute phase of the pandemic ended, Alphabet and many other tech companies saw their margins come under pressure. During this year's first quarter, for example, Alphabet recorded an operating margin of 25%. While that is still pretty good in absolute terms, it represented a decline of 500 basis points compared to the previous year's quarter. Alphabet did, like other tech companies that saw their margins decline, react by putting more and more effort into cost-cutting. This included reducing the employee count and a wide range of other rationalization measures, such as getting rid of unused office space and reducing non-needed travel. This process started a couple of quarters ago, but up to this year's first quarter, margins were still declining on a year-over-year basis. That has now ended, as Alphabet saw a margin improvement during the second quarter of the current year:

Alphabet report

While the year-over-year improvement is not drastic, at +100 basis points, things are clearly moving in the right direction. And compared to the first quarter of the current year, Alphabet's operating margin improved by a hefty 400 basis points sequentially. Momentum is thus on Alphabet's side, and I would not be too surprised if GOOG is able to grow its margin further during the current quarter, as the cost-cutting measures from the last couple of quarters will continue to have a positive impact. Meanwhile, operating leverage due to Alphabet's underlying business growth should also have a positive impact on the company's margins, all else equal.

While many investors, including me, had anticipated that Alphabet would be able to improve its profitability eventually, we now have proof that the company has indeed delivered when it comes to this highly important fact. Unless things change drastically in the future, Alphabet should now be able to grow its profits at a pace that is similar to or higher than its revenue growth pace -- whereas profits did decline in some of the recent quarters, despite rising revenues. The turnaround has thus, I believe, been very successful.

Looking into the different business segments, Alphabet showcased compelling Google Cloud results. The unit, which has been growing at a nice pace for quite some time, was pretty profitable during the period, at least compared to the past. While Google Cloud still generated a loss of $600 million during last year's second quarter, the unit contributed $400 million of operating profit during the most recent quarter. As the unit continues to scale up, it can be expected that profits will ramp up further and that Google Cloud will be an important contributor to Alphabet's company-wide bottom-line growth going forward.

Alphabet has been a company with a fortress balance sheet for quite some time, but despite investments in new AI ventures and heavy buybacks, its cash pile continued to grow. Alphabet's cash and equivalents rose by $4 billion year over year, while long-term debt declined by $1 billion, for a $5 billion net cash improvement. This gives Alphabet massive resources that it can use for inorganic growth or to fund investments in not-yet-profitable areas such as artificial intelligence technology. Alphabet bought back $15 billion worth of shares during the second quarter, for an annualized buyback pace of around 4%. While that is not ultra-high, it is still pretty attractive -- Apple's (AAPL) famed buybacks have averaged a similar pace historically. If Alphabet keeps this up -- and thanks to its strong cash flows and fortress balance sheet, it can easily do so -- investors can expect a nice boost to earnings per share growth in the long run.

Is Alphabet A Good Investment?

Alphabet has a very wide moat in its core businesses such as Search and YouTube. The company has a fortress balance sheet, cost-cutting efforts have been successful, margins are improving, currency headwinds are waning, and Alphabet is well-positioned in the highly important AI space.

That being said, the company is not as outrageously cheap as it was a couple of months ago, as we can see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Early this year, investors could buy Alphabet at a single-digit EV to EBITDA multiple. For a high-quality company with an appealing growth rate, that is very cheap. Today, Alphabet is not expensive, I believe, but it is not an absolute bargain any longer, either. In the long run, investors that buy Alphabet here should do well, but the immediate upside potential is not as pronounced as it was for someone buying GOOG below $100 per share. I thus remain bullish on Alphabet and am happy with the successful margin turnaround, but investors that want the best-possible entry price may want to wait for a better buying opportunity to materialize (although it is not guaranteed that we will get one).