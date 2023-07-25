Tomasz Śmigla

Fundamentally Sound…

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) is a mid-cap industrial stock that specializes in the manufacturing of a whole host of copper, aluminum, brass, and plastic products that are used in a plethora of end markets (see image below). Even though its presence is felt in a number of markets, MLI’s prospects are most keenly tied to the building construction markets (85% of group sales)

MLI tends to build ample clout in its focus markets and is believed to be either number 1 or number 2 in each of these markets. Rather than manufacture products for the export markets, and open itself to potential trade risks, MLI seeks to gain a strategic edge by setting up manufacturing locations all across the globe, notably near their clients. MLI is also well-placed to cope with global supply chain disruptions as the sourcing of its raw materials is mostly done locally (for instance in the US, 95% of the company’s copper and brass raw materials are procured locally)

MLI currently reports under three operating segments – a) Piping Systems (68% of group sales), b) Industrial Metals (16% of group sales), and c) Climate segment (16% of sales).

We also like MLI for its rock-solid balance sheet which gives it a degree of defensiveness during eras of risk aversion. For context, total debt is rather minuscule at just $31m, and the total cash and short-term investment figure is at record highs of over $780m. Crucially, despite this being a manufacturing company, do note that the asset base isn’t dominated by PPE (Plant, Property & Equipment) but the cash and STI figure which accounts for 31% of the total asset base.

MLI has also been fairly generous with its distributions, paying quarterly dividends for 19 straight years now, and also engaging in share buybacks when the opportunities arise.

We believe Mueller's management team and their judicious use of capital can be validated by the fact that its Return on Equity and Return on Invested Capital levels have been best-in-class for a few years now. Crucially those numbers are almost 2x the industry average. You’d also be interested to note that MLI is currently the second-ranked stock (as per the quant rating) within Seeking Alpha’s Industrial Machinery universe.

... Yet, Limited Motivation To Join The MLI Bandwagon At This Juncture

For all of MLI’s admirable qualities, we are not necessarily convinced that investors will generate ample alpha if they kickstart a long position at this juncture. Here’s why.

In less than a week’s time, MLI will likely publish its Q2 results, and we think it will have its work cut out as it will be facing some very difficult comps. This time last year, the company had just delivered record quarterly numbers at the topline, the GP level, the operating income level, and the bottom line. Considering the base year effect, bringing through YoY growth in Q2 could be a challenge across most line items on the P&L.

Already in Q1, we’ve seen MLI’s core product lines witness not just pricing pressure (net selling prices were down by -1.3%), but volume pressures as well (unit volumes were down by -4%). MLI typically has a low share of contractual sales, and this works well when important commodity prices such as copper are trending up, as higher costs can quickly be passed on and recaptured during sales of copper tubes and fittings, etc. But note that prices have been sliding sequentially since Jan, and the last two months of Q2 were particularly underwhelming with average prices of $3.74-$3.78/Lb.

Investors should also note that MLI is not just a play on the residential market, but the commercial markets as well ( this segment accounts for 44% of building construction-related sales, which in turn accounts for 85% of group sales), and here, conditions certainly appear to be slowing. After 11 straight months of growth, national non-residential construction spending slowed down in May.

Meanwhile, if one looks at the Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), which is believed to lead non-residential construction spending by a year, we can see that this dropped in June by 2.5% on a sequential basis.

All in all, after a tremendous 2022, it looks like things could be slowing for MLI. At least, if you go by what consensus estimates are signaling, that scenario looks highly likely, and worryingly it looks like it could carry on in FY24 as well.

After delivering a record EPS of $11.64 in FY22, consensus suggests that earnings could slow to $7.7 by the end of FY23, and $6.95 by the end of FY24.

The damp forward EPS outlook certainly upends the valuation narrative in a big way. Based on the FY24 EPS, MLI is now priced at an elevated P/E of over 13x, which is incidentally the highest it's ever been in 5 years, and a good 50% over its 5-year average.

This isn't necessarily the gospel truth, but we think some insight can be gleaned whilst gauging a company's buyback timing. Typically, companies will indulge in significant buybacks when they feel that their share is undervalued. In the previous section, we wrote how MLI is very well-stocked with cash, and whilst they could be parking some cash to deal with environmental remediation activities, that outlay isn’t going to burn a hole in their pocket (roughly $4.5m this year, or less than 1% of the total cash and short term investment balance). Given this humongous balance, one should ideally have seen some repurchase of shares, but management has chosen not to do anything of that sort in recent quarters, giving you a sense of what they think about the value of the stock in our opinion.

Also consider that the stock’s shareholder yield (which measures not just dividends, but buybacks, and debt paydowns) at current prices, is quite sub-par and below what you’d normally get (over 3%).

Then, if we look at the price imprints on MLI’s weekly chart, there’s reason to believe that the stock looks overbought. The image below shows that since the pandemic lows, the stock had been trending up within a consistent ascending channel. However, in June, we saw the stock breakout from the upper boundary of the channel, and currently, it is perched at lifetime highs.

At the same time also consider short-selling momentum appears to be picking up. At the start of the year, the percentage of float that was short was in single-digit terms, but now it is at almost 15%, the highest it's ever been.

Even as a rotational play within the broad industrial sector, it is difficult to make a case for MLI at this juncture. The chart below measures MLI’s positioning relative to a portfolio of diversified industrial stocks and we can see how the relative strength ratio is now trading at a good 47% above the mid-point of the long-term range and could be due a bout of mean-reversion soon enough.