EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCPK:ESLOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Giorgio Iannella - Head, IR

Francesco Milleri - Chairman and CEO

Paul du Saillant - Deputy CEO

Stefano Grassi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo

Susy Tibaldi - UBS

Graham Renwick - Berenberg

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Adrian Duverger - Goldman Sachs

Cedric Lecasble - Stephen

Hugo Solvet - BNP

James Grzinic - Jefferies

Domenico Ghilotti - Equita

Giorgio Iannella

Welcome everybody. Thanks for being with us today. I'm Giorgio Iannella from the IR team. I'm pleased to introduce our speakers Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO; Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO; and Stefano Grassi, CFO of the Group. At the end of their presentations, we'll have a 30-minute Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I hand over to Francesco Milleri.

Francesco Milleri

Good morning and good afternoon to everybody. Thanks for joining us. Today, I'm pleased to present to you EssilorLuxottica's sound financial result of the First Semester as well as its new strategic initiative in the hearing aid market.

Let me start from the H1 results that we are proud of with respect to both. Revenue growth and margin trend. Revenue at constant exchange rates grew by 8% in the second quarter and 8.2% in the first six months, close to €13 billion. All regions and segment were positive and contributed to growth.

We just saw some softness in the US market, but less material than expected as it was limited only to the sun category. So, far this year, the group topline has performed well above the mid-single-digit long-term target, thanks to its open business model, positive integration journey, and higher diversification in terms of products, services, geographies, channels, and segments.

The adjusted operating profits deliver a

