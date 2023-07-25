Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LVMH: Domination Continues In H1 2023 (Rating Downgrade)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
954 Followers

Summary

  • LVMH just published its H1-23 results, demonstrating domination and differentiation in the luxury market, while its peers are struggling.
  • Revenues and EPS crushed expectations, with 15% and 30% growth, respectively. Excluding the U.S., growth was broad-based across all geographies, with China, Japan, and Europe leading the way.
  • Wines & Spirits decreased by 4%, Fashion & Leather grew by 17%, Perfumes & Cosmetics grew by 11%, Selective Retailing grew by 26%, and Watches & Jewelry grew by 11%.
  • As I expected, LVMH is on pace for another double-digit growth year, easily exceeding consensus estimates. However, its great performance was overshadowed by the U.S. declines.
  • I downgrade the stock to a Buy rating and update my price target to €964 per share, or $1,063 per LVMHF ADR.

Tiffany & Co"s The Landmark Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) just announced its H1-23 results. Revenues totaled €42.2B, reflecting 15.0% growth, slightly below my expectations but significantly above consensus estimates. EPS amounted to €16.95, reflecting 30.4% growth, much better than expectations.

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
954 Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.