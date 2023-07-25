Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Jacques Guiony - CFO

Christopher Hollis - Director, Financial Communications

Rodolphe Ozun - Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Antoine Belge - BNP Paribas Exane

Thomas Chauvet - Citigroup

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS

Carole Madjo - Barclays Bank

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Liwei Hou - CICC

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Geoffroy De Mendez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs Group

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call. I am Jean-Jacques Guiony, the Chief Financial Officer of the LVMH Group. Before I begin, I must remind you that certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially. For these, I refer you to the safe harbor statement, including in our press release.

Let's now move to today's topic, first half figures. After a brief discussion on the first half highlights, Chris Hollis, the group's Head of Investor Relations, will cover the main developments of our different businesses. And Rodolphe Ozun, Deputy Director, Investor Relations, will then comment on the main figures. After this, Chris, Rodolphe and I will be available for your questions. The press release is available on our website lvmh.com as well as the slides for today's presentation and the interim financial report.

Moving to the first slide of the presentation. I would say that the first half of 2023 has seen an excellent performance despite a disruptive environment and clearly reflects the strength of LVMH strategy

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.