Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 7:12 PM ETSandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Schrider - President and CEO

Philip Mantua - CFO

Aaron Kaslow - General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Casey Whitman - Piper Sandler

Russell Gunther - Stephens

Manuel Navas - D.A Davidson

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand it over to your host, President and CEO, Daniel Schrider, to begin. Please go ahead.

Daniel Schrider

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Sandy Spring Bancorp's performance for the second quarter of 2023. This is Dan Schrider speaking, and I'm joined here by my colleagues Phil Mantua, our Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Kaslow, the General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. Our today's call is open to all investors, analysts and the media and there is a live webcast of the call, and a replay will be available on our website later today.

Before we get started covering highlights from the quarter and taking your questions, I'll ask Aaron to give the customary safe harbor statement.

Aaron Kaslow

Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. Sandy Spring Bancorp will make forward-looking statements in this webcast that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements of goals, intentions, earnings and other expectations, estimates of risks and future costs and benefits, assessments of expected credit losses, assessments of market risk and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon or affected by management's estimates and projections of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.