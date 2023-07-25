Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 7:25 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bauer - Head of Investor Relations

Eddie Capel - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Story - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Joe Vruwink - Baird

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Camilla, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Manhattan Associates Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, July 25, 2023.

I would now like to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may begin your conference.

Michael Bauer

Great. Thank you, Camilla, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates' 2023 second quarter earnings call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.

During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained in our forward-looking statements.

I refer you to reports Manhattan Associates filed with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our projections, particularly our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022 and the risk factor discussion in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.