Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Most Confident Consumers In Two Years

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.65K Followers

Summary

  • Today’s report on Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board showed that consumers are more confident than they have been at any point in the last two years.
  • In each of the prior periods where sentiment hit a two-year high just before the economy started to roll over, it was preceded by multiple occurrences of sentiment hitting new two-year highs.
  • With all the debate over whether or not the economy is in a recession or not, the pattern of Consumer Confidence in the current period looks very similar to the pattern during the double-dip recession of the early 1980s.

Consumer Confidence lettering on the lightbox on the wall

atakan

In case you didn’t see it already, today’s report on Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board showed that consumers are more confident than they have been at any point in the last two years.

While there is still

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.65K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

E
Eddie1013
Yesterday, 9:10 PM
Premium
Comments (67)
Very enlightening chart and notation. Happy to read that the latest high probably doesn’t mean this run is over, at least based on historical patterns.
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Yesterday, 7:59 PM
Comments (7.8K)
Can consumer confidence hit these highs and inflation still drop?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.