Most Confident Consumers In Two Years

atakan

In case you didn’t see it already, today’s report on Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board showed that consumers are more confident than they have been at any point in the last two years.

While there is still no shortage of negative macro headlines, with employment remaining strong, inflation easing, and the stock market in a bull, you can’t fault consumers for being more confident than they have been in recent history.

For some perspective on the current levels of consumer sentiment, the chart below shows historical readings of Consumer Confidence with red dots showing each time that the monthly reading made a new two-year high.

As you can see, these types of readings aren’t rare, especially during prolonged economic expansions, and as a corollary to the saying that it’s often darkest before the dawn, sentiment tends to be the brightest right up until sunset.

In each of the prior periods where sentiment hit a two-year high just before the economy started to roll over, it was preceded by multiple occurrences of sentiment hitting new two-year highs.

If we further filter out occurrences for periods when sentiment hit a two-year high for the first time in at least a year, the picture looks a lot different. In this case, there was never an occurrence just as the economy was on the verge of a recession, and most of them tended to occur early in the cycle rather than late.

Interestingly enough, with all the debate over whether or not the economy is in a recession or not, the pattern of Consumer Confidence in the current period looks very similar to the pattern during the double-dip recession of the early 1980s.

Like the current period, back then there was a sharp drop and subsequent sharp rebound in confidence followed by another decline that failed to make a lower low.

The only difference this time around is that following the initial COVID recession of 2020, there wasn’t another recession in the next two years – at least not an officially declared recession.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.