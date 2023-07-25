Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aquestive Therapeutics: Developing A Better Solution To A $1 Billion/Year Anaphylaxis Problem

Jul. 25, 2023 8:37 PM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)
Summary

  • Anaphylm, epinephrine sublingual film is a better solution to existing and in-development epinephrine formulations to treat anaphylaxis, a $1 billion/year market.
  • Pharmacokinetic studies have shown faster onset of action and comparable serum levels of epinephrine as existing injectable formulations.
  • The company is finalizing the pivotal study protocol and NDA submission is expected next year, with potential approval.
  • The company's stock is undervalued on a forward EV/sales basis, just considering the revenue from existing products, excluding future potential revenue from Anaphylm and Libervant.
Young woman having asthma attack

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was founded in 2004 and is based in Warren, NJ. The company is developing oral or sublingual modes of administration for existing drugs, thus providing convenient alternative modes of administration for patients. The

