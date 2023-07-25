Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Q2 Earnings: Seeing Early Signs Of Online Advertising Recovery, Upgrading To Buy

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
495 Followers

Summary

  • The company has demonstrated a growth rebound in both Google Search and YouTube ads revenue, which indicates an early sign of online advertising recovery in the near term.
  • Despite a predicted slowdown in ad market growth, robust consumer spending in travel and entertainment sectors and the rise of e-commerce advertising could drive growth in ad spending.
  • By implementing cost reduction measures and streamlining operations, the company has enhanced its ability to improve its operating margin, positively impacting its EPS growth outlook.
  • The current valuation of the stock is considered relatively cheap compared to its growth potential and market position, as its P/E TTM is nearly in line with its 5-year average.

Tech

400tmax

Investment Thesis

After an initial reaction of 7% rally due to positive 2Q FY2023 earnings results, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) has achieved a 46% YTD return, which is almost in-line with 44% YTD of the Nasdaq index. This can be

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
495 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
RodGzz
Yesterday, 9:05 PM
Premium
Comments (142)
Buying more, need to DCA this for the foreseeable future
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Yesterday, 9:02 PM
Premium
Comments (347)
Only problem is that they are facing 3 lawsuits with US government and 1 with EU which will all make GOOGL less dominant and profitable.
P
Peter Allan Childs
Yesterday, 8:52 PM
Comments (305)
Price target
IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Yesterday, 8:49 PM
Premium
Comments (186)
So buy or selling?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.