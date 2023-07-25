Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 7:56 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Karney - VP, IR

Amit Yoran - CEO

Steve Vintz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Matthew Saltzman - Morgan Stanley

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Brad Reback - CECL

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Roger Boyd - UBS

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Tenable Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Erin Karney, Vice President, Investor Relations. Ms. Karney, you may now begin.

Erin Karney

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Tenable's second quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Amit Yoran, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Vintz, our Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on the IR website at tenable.com. Before we begin, let me remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to our guidance and expectations for the third quarter and full year 2023, growth and drivers in our business, changes in the threat landscape in the security industry and our competitive position in the market; growth in our customer demand for and adoption of our solutions, including Penal One, planned innovation and new products and services and our expectations regarding long-term profitability and free cash flow.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.