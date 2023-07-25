Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Runway Growth Finance: Benefit From A High Yield For Now

Jul. 25, 2023 9:11 PM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)2 Comments
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
48 Followers

Summary

  • Runway Growth Finance Corp. is currently appealing due to its high dividend yield of over 11%; however, this is expected to decrease in the coming years due to other capital priorities.
  • The company, founded in 2015, has grown its investment portfolio to over $1 billion, focusing on the tech, life science, and healthcare sectors and offering senior secured loans to late-stage and growth companies.
  • Despite potential short-term headwinds, the company's outlook remains positive, with a high payout ratio and a commitment to returning as much earnings as possible to shareholders.

Investment, corporate or business man with tablet for invest strategy, finance growth or financial review. Hand, screen or analytics on technology for planning, data analysis or economy web research

shapecharge

Introduction

What makes Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) appealing right now seems to come from the large dividend yield it has, over 11% nearing 12%. With such a high dividend yield the company seems to have gotten a lower multiple.

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
48 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

N
Nsane
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
I am either missing something....or this article is profoundly missguided
J
JK47
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Comments (1.01K)
"The TTM payout ratio is over 70% at least and that to me doesn't seem that sustainable if we don't want to harm potential expansions."

I feel like this analysis suffers from the fact that the author hasn't factored in RWAY's status as a BDC which makes it a RIC and as such is required to distribute 90% of it's taxable income to shareholders. So retaining capital isn't really an option. Instead, BDC's raise capital through share issuance programs (ATM, private offerings, preferreds, etc) which if done at prices above NAV is accretive.

A trailing payout ratio (assuming arguendo that's accurate) would indicate a 142% distribution coverage ratio which would indicate that 1) the current distribution is safe and 2) there is a high likelihood that the regular payout will increase or the company will issue a special distribution in the coming quarters.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.