Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 8:13 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Feeley - Head of Investor Relations

Jason Gorevic - Chief Executive Officer

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Lisa Gill - JP Morgan

Daniel Grosslight - Citi

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

George Hill - Deutsche Bank.

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo

Kevin Caliendo - UBS.

David Larsen - BTIG

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Vikram Kesavabhotla - Baird

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Teladoc Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex, I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand it over to your host, Patrick Feeley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Feeley

Thank you, and good afternoon. Today after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2023 financial results. This press release and the accompanying slide presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of the teladochealth.com website. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, Chief Executive Officer; and Mala Murthy, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we will also discuss our third quarter full year 2023 outlook and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important in evaluating Teladoc Health’s performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations thereof can be found in the press release that is posted on our website.

Also, please note that certain statements made during

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.