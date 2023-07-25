C3.ai: More Pretender Than Contender
- C3.ai has made many changes to its business model and doesn't give investors a clear look at its guts.
- Its partnership with Baker Hughes could be losing momentum.
- More questions than answers make the stock a sell after a huge rally in 2023.
Two years ago, I gave my first impression of artificial intelligence software company C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and pointed out a disconnect between the stock's valuation and the company's operating results.
You can read that note here; the stock has fallen more than 40% since then. Shares got hit hard in last year's bear market before 2023's hype around AI technology began a rally.
Two years have passed, and concerns remain about the company's direction. I'll detail why investors should consider selling the current rally that's seen shares climb 240% since January.
Trying to sift through C3.ai's growth performance
Some researchers believe that artificial intelligence could become a $2 trillion industry by 2030, a twentyfold increase from its estimated value today.
C3.ai was growing at a solid clip; year-over-year revenue growth peaked at 42% until the company shifted its billing model for new customers from subscription to consumption-based billing.
Management has explained C3.ai's long sales cycle, meaning its software takes time to permeate an enterprise. Since new customers add almost no revenue contribution from day one, the company's revenue growth has plummeted under this new model.
But this could be temporary. In theory, revenue growth would accelerate as use cases mature. C3.ai guided for year-over-year revenue growth between 7% and 11% in Q1 of its fiscal year 2024, which will come out at the end of August. Full-year growth is projected at 11% to 20%, so investors are waiting to see if this is the beginning of newfound growth.
Additionally, C3.ai has a very complex way of counting its customers, adding more potential confusion.
C3.ai tracks customer engagements, meaning that one organization using four different C3.ai products would be counted as four engagements. The company consulted a third-party consultant to seek help to estimate its customer base.
It's one of the oddest methods I've come across, and one can't help but question whether this is because an absolute headcount of paying organizations would tally a far lower number.
Looking at Baker Hughes
Energy company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is a tremendous partner for C3.ai as both a customer and a reseller. They began working together in 2019 and have repeatedly extended their contract.
However, Baker Hughes has steadily scaled back its revenue commitments to the company.
The June 2020 agreement had revenue commitments to C3.ai of:
- $125 million in fiscal year 2023
- $150 million in fiscal year 2024
The agreement was revised in October 2021 to extend the partnership but revised revenue commitments downward to:
- $85 million in fiscal year 2023
- $110 million in fiscal year 2024
- $125 million in fiscal year 2025
Additionally, remaining performance obligations (RPO) declined from $212.9 million as of April 30, 2022, to $161.9 million as of April 30, 2023.
It raises the question of whether this relationship will thrive over the long term. Baker Hughes has helped C3.ai develop business with a handful of OEMs in the oil and gas space as an exclusive channel partner, so investors should keep an eye on this moving forward. The oil and gas sector is a third of the company's total bookings.
An uncertain path forward
I'm not arguing that C3.ai's business can't do well over time, but I find far more question marks than straightforward answers when I look at the company's inner workings.
Meanwhile, it trades right up there with fellow AI software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) on a price-to-sales basis.
However, when you pit the businesses against each other, it appears that C3.ai is trading more on the hype for broader AI technology than its operating performance.
Palantir is outperforming C3.ai in revenue growth, free cash flow, and long-term expected earnings growth. That's not to say that C3.ai can't get there over time, but it's hard to justify these companies commanding a similar valuation when it's clear Palantir's a higher-quality business today.
As I mentioned, fiscal 2024 Q1 earnings come at the end of August. Investors will want to pay attention to the company's financial performance versus the guidance laid out in Q4 of fiscal 2023.
Management gave a wide range of potential revenue growth for this year, so investors will want to see if the company narrows that down and which end of the range it leans toward. I'll be back with an update once those numbers come out.
For now, the stock has made recent buyers a lot of money, and cashing in some of those gains may be wise. C3.ai is currently seen as an AI stock, but the company has work to do to show it can be a worthy long-term investment.
