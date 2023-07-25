Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
M2 Update: Inflation Still Headed To Zero

Calafia Beach Pundit
Summary

  • The June M2 number was released today and it was unremarkable.
  • ear over year M2 growth is running at about a -4% rate, while M2 has been relatively flat over the past three months.
  • It continues to amaze me that only a handful of Fed watchers pay any attention to the M2 money supply.

On the eve of what is likely to be the end of this cycle of Fed tightening (even if the Fed hikes rates 25 bps tomorrow, they will almost surely convey the impression that no more hikes are envisioned), this

Calafia Beach Pundit
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Benjo67
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
I fully agree with the link between money supply and inflation. Having said that, I am not convinced of the argument.

So we nearly double the money supply in two years and we get the inflation from under 2% to 9% (using the CPI). Subsequently we get a mere 4% reduction in the money supply (still about 3 trillion above trend) and we are certain to get back to 2% inflation?

That math is not very convincing.
Skih20
Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Yeh, the term “data-dependent” sounds smart until one realizes that the most important piece of data isn’t part of the Fed’s equation. It’s hard to believe that many investors parse each word that comes out of these blundering blokes.
