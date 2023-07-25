Scott Olson

There are few adages in markets that are more true than the idea of buying the rumor and selling the news. Very rarely do hyped events or industries live up to their billing, and the run-up in an investment ahead of when the actual information comes out is often a good selling opportunity.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was one of the most hyped IPOs in the stock market in years. The industry leader went public as a special purpose acquisition company in 2020 at nearly $20 a share, and the stock price rose to $65 a share in 2021, before plummeting to nearly $10 over the next year.

While DraftKings stock had a huge run-up ahead of the company's New York launch in 2021, the stock is down nearly 50% since peaking almost 2 years ago at around $65 a share. Still, the stock has rallied over the last year.

This leading sportsbook operator's stock is up 132% since the middle of 2022.

Today, DraftKings is a strong sell. I rated this company a sell in my article in May of last year, but I wanted to update my analysis of DraftKings since the stock has risen significantly over the last year, and the stock has also rallied over 20% since the recent first quarter earnings report.

DraftKings has a had a huge run-up since early last year, but there are still multiple indicators that management continues to spend aggressively on marketing and promotions that aren't producing results. The company's hold or profitability level remains at the industry average of nearly 8%, DraftKings is still losing money. This sportsbook operator also continues to face fierce competition, and management is likely going to be forced to continue to allocate significant capital to acquire and keep new customers. The stock also looks overvalued using several metrics.

DraftKings recent first quarter earnings report showed the company's core problem of having to spend too much on market and promotional activity to acquire and retain new customers remains a problem. The company recently reported revenue of $770 million, an increase of 84% year-over-year and beating estimates by $72.12 million, and normalized actual earnings per share of negative .51. Management also raised guidance for fiscal year 2023 to $3.185 billion, up from the previous forecast of $2.95 billion. The company's net margins also improved to negative 50.42%.

Despite some misleading headline numbers, DraftKings recent earnings report still showed the core problem the company continues to face. Management is spending too much to obtain and keep customers. DraftKings spent $389.1 million on sales and marketing in the first quarter, which was actually up 21% on a year-to-year basis. While the company slowed the growth of spending from 40.6% from 2021 to 2022, to 21% from last year to this year, the company continues to allocate more capital to promotional activity.

DraftKings lower cost of customer retention this past quarter is also misleading, since the company just entered the Ohio and Massachusetts markets, gaining significant new customers in these states. Even though the company reported that customer acquisition costs dropped by 27% even while new customers grew by 57%, this numbers are misleading because of the new launches in several states and the facts that the company prior overhead was at exceedingly high levels. The company's cash on hand has also decreased by over a billion dollars over the last year to $1.52 billion in the first quarter of this year. DraftKings's longer-term debt is also up nearly $1 billion since the company was listed on the Nasdaq nearly 3 years ago.

While DraftKings market share has risen from an estimate of 31% in March, to an estimated 37% in June, competition remains fierce across the markets DraftKings operates in, and this industry leader is not going to be able to keep relying on major new markets in larger states opening up. There are already 9 sportsbooks in Ohio, 13 sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, and 19 sportsbooks in New Jersey. Most of these sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Caesars are also very well capitalized. While this industry is a low margins business, many of these companies view online betting as a way to get customers into their hotels and casinos as well. Competition in most of DraftKings' major markets is rising, not falling, and this is not an industry where customers have brand loyalty. This company is going to have to keep spending aggressively on marketing and advertising to acquire and keep customers.

This is why DraftKings looks overvalued using several metrics. The company trades at 5.62x trailing sales and 4.5x forward sales. The industry average is 1.19x trailing sales, and 1.18x forward sales. DraftKings also trades at 13.95x forward book value, while the industry average is 2.9x forecasted book value. The consensus is for this company is expected to lose $.76 a share in 2024, even though management has said they think the company can be profitable in the next fiscal year. Most analysts aren't projecting the company's earnings per share to be positive until 2026, and this operator's sales growth is also expected to slow significantly next year to 22% as well.

DraftKings tends to overshoot on the downside and upside because of the heavy short interest and how popular the company is in general for traders, but the stock looks overvalued for multiple reasons right now. The sports betting industry remains a highly competitive and low margin business. Even though DraftKings is an industry leader, the company's hold in the core sports betting is likely to remain close to the 8% this operator saw last year. While DraftKings has a profitable casino and fantasy business, sports betting is most important part of this company's business model, and management still has no clear plan to maintain solid growth levels without high levels of spending on marketing and advertising.