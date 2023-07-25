Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings: Overvalued And Profits Are Concerning

Jul. 25, 2023 10:00 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)4 Comments
Skeptical12
Summary

  • DraftKings, a leading gaming company, is currently a strong sell due to aggressive spending on marketing and promotions and its failure to turn a profit.
  • The company's first quarter earnings report showed an increase in revenue but also highlighted the issue of high spending on customer acquisition and retention.
  • Despite a rise in market share, DraftKings faces fierce competition and is considered overvalued, with analysts not expecting positive earnings per share until 2026.

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson

There are few adages in markets that are more true than the idea of buying the rumor and selling the news. Very rarely do hyped events or industries live up to their billing, and the run-up in an investment

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:27 PM
Premium
Comments (2.45K)
Well, nothing wrong with your theory, but for a company like DraftKings , you need to listen to the conference calls. Jason has said on several ER calls now that his goal is to become profitable by 2024. Each ER they get closer. You don’t want to wait until they become profitable to buy in, so yes, you need to take some risk. I’m not sure what you thought about the valuation when the stock was $11, which was when I was buying the stock. If the ER is good then the stock goes higher, no doubt. If not, then it’s dip buying time.
N
Newtrader123
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
Premium
Comments (28)
What analyst are giving it a sale? Draft king has been making all the right moves. Draft king even now at $32 is a buy. You had Comcast at a sale at $39 crazy.. and home depot a sale at $288 crazyyy.. maybe this job field it's not your thing.
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.36K)
@Newtrader123 These are long-term investing calls, not trading calls.
f
funbrooklynite
Yesterday, 10:30 PM
Premium
Comments (112)
@Skeptical12
So growing market share an astounding 6% in one quarter from 31% to 37% is not a good long term trend.
Your write this off as a formality, but having a 37% market share of any business is a near oligopoly.
DKNG is coming very close to where it needs to be for economies of scale to set in. It’s already showing up in their numbers but the spread is going to widen with every new state to open. This means that even if DKNG’s market share remains at 37%, their revenues will continue to rise while costs will proportionally fall.
Therefore, you have it backwards. DKNGs long term prospects are much better than their short term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
