Stock Buy Checklist To Help You Decide

Jul. 25, 2023 10:21 PM ET
Summary

  • Using a checklist ensures the stocks you are considering qualify for your portfolio, avoids investor’s bias and discards companies that could hurt your portfolio, and helps to make better decisions faster.
  • The sector and sub-sector, or “industry”, indicates if and how a stock fits in your portfolio.
  • Many companies grow through acquisitions. While it’s often a great strategy, total debt must remain under control.

Businessman use magnifying glass with a checklist on clipboard paper. Successfully complete business assignments.

ipuwadol/iStock via Getty Images

Do you find yourself hesitating when looking to buy stocks, afraid of buying the wrong ones? Use a checklist to help your stock buying decisions. I use one myself to avoid indecision and paralysis by analysis.

This article was written by

The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.29K Followers
