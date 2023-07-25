Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 9:35 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsay Savarese – Investor Relations

David Fisher – Chief Executive Officer

Steve Cunningham – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Scharf – JMP

John Rowan – Janney

Vincent Caintic – Stephens

Alexander Villalobos – Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Enova International Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for Enova. Please go ahead.

Lindsay Savarese

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Enova released results for the second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, this afternoon after market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.enova.com. With me on today's call are David Fisher, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements and, as such, is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a result from various important risk factors, including those discussed in our earnings press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Please note that any forward-looking statements that are made on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.