Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 9:37 PM ETSouth Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Crockett - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Curtis Griffith - Chairman and CEO

Cory Newsom - President

Brent Bates - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brady Gailey - KBW

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the South Plains Financial Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Steve Crockett, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of South Plains Financial. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Crockett

Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me here today are Curtis Griffith, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Cory Newsom, our President; and Brent Bates, our Chief Credit Officer. Slide deck presentation to complement today’s discussion is available on the News and Events section of our website spfi.bank.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated future results.

Please see our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release that was issued this afternoon and on slide two of the slide deck presentation. All comments made during today’s call are subject to those Safe Harbor statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of today’s date and we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.