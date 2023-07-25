Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Energy: Market Misunderstanding Is Your Opportunity

Jul. 25, 2023
LDV Research
Summary

  • Enphase Energy's share price has fallen 47% from its high, despite increased earnings per share expectations, providing an excellent buying opportunity.
  • The fall in share price is sentiment-driven, seen in the P/E decline from 76x in December to 32x currently.
  • NEM 3.0 may be a net positive, not the net negative the market appears to be ascribing it.
  • Europe will provide a tailwind for Enphase as the continent seeks energy independence from Russia.

Solar Panels Solar Cells on Roof House with Blue Sky Background,New Design Plant Smart Solar System Micro Inverter Solar Panels Energy,New Technology Electric for Eco Environment ecology

wing-wing/iStock via Getty Images

From its high of $336 in December 2022, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has fallen 47%. In the same timeframe, earnings per share expectations have increased, meaning that the share price fall is completely sentiment driven. This is clearly shown

LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEDG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I/we may also initiate a beneficial long position through the purchase of stock in ENPH over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

P
PH13
Yesterday, 11:22 PM
ENPH will surely continue to grow in coming years, let’s see if they update their forecast as part of upcoming earnings
10d1099 profile picture
10d1099
Yesterday, 11:39 PM
@PH13 that’s the reason they crashed last earning season. The revenue and EPS was above consensus and their forward guidance wasn’t. I don’t know for a fact, but I have a feeling they’re gonna have a big earnings beat.
Moose Rockne profile picture
Moose Rockne
Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Comments (168)
Interesting article, thanks! ENPH has been one of my best performers ever and they're a leader in some of the fastest growing and most strategically critical sectors of the next few decades.
