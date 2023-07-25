Sundry Photography

In today's research analysis I return to my tech roots to cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), the company that was spun off years ago from the original HP, and while the former kept the well-known printing & personal computer business the latter ventured into enterprise solutions.

With its next earnings date not expected until August 29th, we can take a breather from earnings season for a minute and dive more deeply into this firm and its fundamentals to decide if it is a value buying opportunity.

Some notable points about the firm, headquartered in the Houston Texas area, from its company website: it is on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence (AI) with its HPE Greenlake solution providing the massive supercomputing power required to "train" artificial intelligence models, solutions to turn data into intelligence, compute-storage-networking solutions, cloud transformation, and even education/certifications, among other things.

Ratings Methodology

Our goal is to find undervalued stocks of companies with solid financial fundamentals, that pay competitive dividend yields. Our key industry focus is tech, financials, insurance, innovation.

To simplify my rating of an equity, I have broken it down into whether I would recommend or not recommend based on these individual factors:

Valuation vs Sector Average.

Dividend Yield vs Sector Average.

Positive YoY Net Income Growth.

Capital & Liquidity Strength

Stock Price vs 200 Day SMA.

If I recommend on all 5 categories, it is a "strong buy", 4 categories is a "buy", 3 is a hold, and less than that is a sell rating. Then I compare my rating to the consensus ratings from Seeking Alpha & Wall Street.

Valuation vs Sector Average: Recommend

Today we will look closer at the GAAP-based forward price to earnings (P/E) ratio, as well as the price to book (P/B) ratio, then compare them to the sector average for this industry.

Below, from official valuation data on Seeking Alpha, this stock has a forward P/E of 11.95, almost 12x earnings however it is still nearly 54% less than its sector average, and earned a grade of "A" from Seeking Alpha, which is impressive.

HPE - P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, its P/B ratio of 1.06 puts it at just over 1.5x book value, however is over 76% below its sector average, earning it an "A" grade from Seeking Alpha.

HPE - P/B ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Because both valuation metrics we track are at least 10% below the sector average, we consider this stock undervalued and therefore recommend it as a value opportunity.

Dividend Yield vs Sector Average: Recommend

Now comes our favorite part, posing the question: how much quarterly income can we generate from this stock, on the capital we invest?

From official dividend data, this stock's current dividend yield is 2.78% as of July 24th, with a quarterly dividend payout of $0.12 per share.

HPE - dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

The 5 year dividend growth rate, however, did not overly impress me, as it went from an annual dividend of $0.41 in 2018 to $0.48 in 2022, only a $0.07 increase over 5 years.

HPE - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

Where it lacks in 5 year dividend growth, it seems to make up in beating its industry average for dividend yield. In fact, its yield is over 64% below its sector average:

HPE - dividend yield vs sector avg (Seeking Alpha)

For a dividend-income portfolio, we recommend this stock on the basis of the dividend yield beating the sector average, and a proven history of quarterly payouts going back several years without interruption, another positive sign they are returning capital back to shareholders.

Later, I will show you how their quarterly dividend plays a role in our portfolio simulator and investing idea.

Positive YoY Net Income Growth: Recommend

Looking at the 1-year trend, I am optimistic after seeing a YoY growth in both net income as well as earnings per share, after their most recent quarterly results as of April.

HPE - net income and EPS growth YoY (Seeking Alpha)

To drill into some of the top-level drivers of income for this firm in the last quarterly results, one of them is tied to the business segment focused on artificial intelligence, achieving 22% YoY revenue growth, a notable to mention here:

HPE - revenue by segment (HPE - last quarterly presentation)

In fact, the earnings commentary highlighted the significance of that business segment:

High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (“HPC & AI”) revenue was $840 million, up 18% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 22% in constant currency..

This is further testament to this firm being a growing leader in the "AI" space, and I think it is important to mention also from product info on their website just why their high performance computing plays a critical role in the artificial intelligence space:

Large AI models require massive computing power and energy to train. For instance, in 2020, according to recent studies, it took 1,287 MWh to train GPT-31. Enough to power over 100 US homes for a year.

In terms of earnings per share, the FY23 outlook remains positive.

According to their commentary, "HPE raises GAAP diluted net Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.42 and $1.50."

Based on the data, I would recommend this stock on the basis of net income growth and also expect the next quarterly results to be in line with or better than the prior ones.

Capital & Liquidity Strength of Company: Recommend

In this section we will touch upon some financial fundamentals from the company's most recent quarterly presentation.

First, according to the last quarterly earnings release, "$261 million in the form of dividends and share repurchases" was given back to shareholders, a positive sign.

The outlook for free cashflow for FY23 is projected at $1.9B to $2.1B, also a positive sign:

HPE - free cashflow outlook (HPE - last quarterly presentation)

Net cash of the company is at $2.1B, well above its debt levels of $1.8B, giving it a net cash of $0.3B, a positive in my opinion:

HPE - cash (HPE - last quarterly presentation)

Also worth mentioning is that this is a very large enterprise with a large balance sheet, having over $55B in assets, $35B in liabilities, and a long history of positive equity.

I think also due to their size, scale, and brand name they can leverage those advantages as a market leader in the overall tech sector.

Based on the evidence, we recommend this stock on the basis of its company's capital/ liquidity strength.

Stock Price vs 200 Day SMA: Not Recommended

When looking at the share price during midday trading on Monday July 24th, as shown in the chart below, the shares are currently trading at $17.39:

Data by YCharts

This is almost 13% above the 200-day simple moving average.

Our investing idea calls for a strategy of tracking the 200 day average and trading in a range of 5% below/above that average. In this case, the current price is too high, in our opinion. The trading range we are looking for is $14.62 to $16.16.

Here is a table to illustrate our investing idea for readers:

portfolio simulator (Albert Anthony & Co)

We are simulating a buy at $14.62 (5% below current 200-day SMA), holding for 1 year to earn the full dividend income, selling at $16.16 (5% above current SMA), and achieving a total return on capital of 13.82%.

The benefits to our portfolio are dividend income and capital gains. The risks that could occur are that after buying the stock, the moving average takes a long-term negative turn downward, and our portfolio could face unrealized losses for an extended period.

Ratings Score: Buy

In today's analysis, this stock won 4 of my 5 rating categories and is getting a buy rating. This is in line with the Wall Street consensus, as shown below, is slightly less bullish than the SA analysts' consensus, and more bullish than the SA quant system which rated it a hold:

HPE - ratings consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to my Outlook: Market Competition in "AI" Space

A risk to my modestly bullish rating on this stock would be related to artificial intelligence again, specifically the vast amount of competition in the tech space that HP Enterprise faces and will face, since investors can decide to put their capital with those competitors as well.

A cursory look at the May 2023 article in eWeek will tell us that the following big players are also making a major push into the "AI" space: Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), IBM (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL), to name a few top ones.

In one example, the article states:

Oracle’s cloud platform has leapt forward over the past few years – it’s now one of the top cloud vendors – and its cloud strength will be a major conduit to offer AI services. To bulk up its AI credentials, Oracle has partnered with Nvidia to boost enterprise adoption of AI.

However, my counterargument to this competition risk would be that HP Enterprise has adequately established a regular business stream of bookings in this space already, and growing.

We already mentioned that "AI" learning models require massive computing power, and so it is notable to mention that in the high-performance computing & artificial intelligence segment HPE Enterprise reported that its "order book remains elevated at over $2B of awarded contracts.." and that it has retained a "leading 33% share of the HPC market.. including 4 of the global top 10 supercomputers and three of the top five."

Consider that the HPC & "AI" business segment already makes up 12% of its net revenue mix, which is already diversified as it is:

HPE - business segment mix (HPE - last quarterly presentation)

So, I think that competition in this space, although huge, should not greatly impact the growth potential for HP Enterprise in this space as well, which will continue to drive their revenue mix into the next quarterly results, giving a tailwind to my bullish sentiment. As someone who has been in tech departments at large enterprises, it is common that enterprises use multiple vendors and not always just one, so I do see how HP Enterprise can find a niche in this space despite the competition.

Analysis Wrap Up

To wrap up today, here are key points we went over.

I rated the stock a buy rating today, in line with the Wall Street consensus.

Positives include: valuation, dividend yield, capital/liquidity, net income growth.

Headwinds: current share price as of the writing of this article is 13% above its 200-day SMA, which I think is overinflated for a value buying opportunity and our portfolio simulation.

A risk to my bullish outlook I addressed is the vast competition in the tech sector to dominate the "AI" space and this risk has been addressed.

In closing, I would recommend keeping an eye on this company particularly what they have going on in the artificial intelligence space, but also keeping an eye on the tech sector as a whole to see what their competitors will be doing with this and who will lead the race to "out-innovate" each other.