Zions Bancorporation: A Strong Buy After Q2

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Zions Bancorporation reported strong Q2 earnings, with a growing book value and return of deposits.
  • Despite a 3.4% decline in deposits in Q1 due to growing fears in the system, ZION restored its deposit base in Q2. Total deposits increased $5.1B, or 7.4% Q/Q.
  • ZION's net interest income declined due to rising deposit costs, but its book value nonetheless increased 2% in Q2'23 to $32.69 per-share.
  • Shares are still trading at a discount to the historical 1-year average P/B ratio.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reported solid second-quarter earnings that showed a growing book value as well as an impressive return of deposits to the regional bank. While shares of Zions Bancorporation have already revalued to the upside in recent

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZION, PACW, WAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

John_III_XVI
Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Woulda, coulda, shoulda. Maybe. Maybe not. Nothing here points to profit that will increase share price. Lot of folks & indicators pointing to Fed rate hikes continuing until it causes a recession due to loss of savings nationwide. Poor folks have already used up their reserves & are now using credit to survive. I see dark clouds gathering on the horizon for a banking system already stretched thin. 2024 not looking so good financially or governmentally. I think the bears return with a fury in Q1 2024. Then, that is just me thinking out loud. Caveat emptor everyone. ;>)
