Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 10:10 PM ETTata Steel Limited (TATLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samita Shah - VP, Corporate Finance, Treasury and Risk Management

T.V. Narendran – CEO & Managing Director

Koushik Chatterjee - Executive Director & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Satyadeep Jain - AMBIT Capital

Pinakin Parekh - JP Morgan

Amit Murarka - Axis Capital

Indrajit Agarwal - CLSA

Tarang Agarwal - Old Bridge Capital

Ritesh Shah - Investec

Kirtan Mehta - BOB Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analysts' Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded.

I would now like to hand over the conference to Ms. Samita Shah to please take it forward. Over to you, ma'am.

Samita Shah

Thank you, Kinshuk. Good morning and good afternoon to all our viewers. On behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you to this call to discuss our results for Q1 FY '24. We have with us our CEO and Managing Director, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. They will share their thoughts on the results and answer any questions you may have. Our presentation is uploaded on our website and I hope you've had a chance to go through it. As always, the safe harbor clause on Page 2 of that presentation will guide the entire discussion today.

With that, thank you and over to you, Naren. You're on mute.

T.V. Narendran

Thanks, Samita. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. I'll start with a few comments and then hand over to Koushik. The economic slowdown in key regions has obviously weighed on global commodity prices and steel in general. And the U.S. and EU continue to face inflationary pressures and a tight monetary policy, while the Chinese recovery has been more

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.