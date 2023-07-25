BOXX: Earn Treasury Bill-Like Returns From Option Spreads

Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

I came across the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) from a podcast that I listen to occasionally. In the podcast, the founder of Alpha Architects, Wes Gray, was asked to introduce the BOXX ETF to listeners, and I thought the concept was interesting.

The BOXX ETF essentially allows retail investors to earn Treasury bill-like returns from the options market by buying 'box spreads'. BOXX's strategy could be attractive as a cash management tool for investors with idle cash.

However, due to the novelty of the strategy, I recommend placing the BOXX ETF on a watchlist to observe if there are any hidden risks that are not easily identifiable.

Fund Overview

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is a short-term cash management ETF that aims to deliver yields and returns similar to that of 1-3 month Treasury bills while being more tax efficient than owning treasuries.

Strategy

The BOXX ETF's main strategy is to utilize 'box spreads', a combination of a synthetic long (long call + short put) and a synthetic short (short call + long put), that pays out a fixed amount regardless of the ending price of the underlying (Figure 1). In other words, box spreads allow investors to isolate the embedded Treasury bill rates within option markets.

Figure 1 - Box spreads explained (BOXX investor presentation)

Box spreads have been used since the 1980s by institutional investors like hedge funds, proprietary trading desks, and option market makers, allowing them to borrow and lend efficiently.

To mitigate the 'early exercise' risk associated with box spreads, the BOXX ETF will only transact in 'European'-style options that are only exercisable at expiration.

Since the options traded by the BOXX ETF are backed by the Options Clearing Corp. ("OCC"), the counterparty risk associated with the BOXX ETF is that of the OCC, which has a credit rating of AA+, similar to the U.S. government's sovereign credit rating (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - OCC has credit rating similar to U.S. government (BOXX investor presentation)

Therefore, the 'yield' from the BOXX ETF's strategy is marketed as essentially 'risk free'.

Another feature of the BOXX ETF is that the returns generated from the BOXX strategy may be more tax efficient than yields from investing in Treasury bills. This is because BOXX's yield is generated from the box spread option payout at option maturity, which is considered capital gains rather than interest income.

The BOXX ETF has $250 million in assets under management and charges a 0.19% net expense ratio, after a 0.20% fee waiver that is effective until November 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - BOXX fund details (BOXX factsheet)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 4 shows the portfolio holdings of the BOXX ETF. The BOXX ETF currently has a synthetic long on S&P 500 with 4,000 strike and a synthetic short at 5,000 strike.

Figure 4 - BOXX holdings (alphaarchitect.com)

Interestingly, the portfolio also shows a large box spread position with the ticker "BKNG" and strike prices 100 and 110. It is unclear whether this position refers to Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), and if so, why did the BOXX ETF trade BKNG options instead of S&P 500 options.

Theoretically, box spreads can be manufactured on any ticker, since they involve the simultaneous buying and selling of options at the same strike, there should be no price risk involved. But using different tickers does make the BOXX's strategy implementation slightly confusing.

Returns

The BOXX ETF is very new, having only been in operation since the end of 2022. So far, the BOXX ETF has delivered a 6 month NAV return of 2.25% to June 30, 2023 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - BOXX historical return (alphaarchitect.com)

This return is comparable to that of Treasury bills, as modeled by the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV), which has returned 2.37% on a NAV basis YTD to June 30, 2023 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - SGOV historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

Although the BOXX ETF earns a yield that is equivalent to a Treasury bill yield, for example, the BOXX ETF currently has an average yield to option expiration of 5.6% (Figure 7), the BOXX ETF does not intend to pay distributions to unitholders. Instead, the manager intends to redeploy the 'box spread' capital upon option expiration into new 'box spreads' and have the ETF's NAV accumulate by the box spread gains over time.

Figure 7 - BOXX yield (alphaarchitect.com)

Conclusion

The BOXX ETF is a novel ETF that aims to deliver Treasury bill-like returns from the embedded interest rates of short-term options. So far, the BOXX ETF has been delivering on its promise, with YTD NAV returns of 2.25%, comparable to Treasury bill ETFs. The BOXX ETF does not intend to pay regular distributions, as the fund is designed to redeploy capital into new box spreads upon option expiration.

Overall, I believe the BOXX ETF is an interesting concept, and for investors who do not have immediate cash flow needs, it may be a more tax-efficient alternative compared to Treasury bill ETFs. However, since the concept is so novel within the ETF space, I am hesitant to recommend the BOXX ETF as a buy until I can see more performance history to analyze. With financial engineered products like the BOXX ETF, there are often hidden risks that are not readily apparent at first glance. I am placing the BOXX ETF onto my watchlist and rate it a hold.