CRF: Better Stay With The SPY

Atlas Equity Research
Summary

  • The Cornerstone Total Return Fund has been underperforming the broad market, and its high dividends are not only entirely made from investment income but also include capital gains.
  • There is a significant overlap between CRF and S&P 500, raising questions about potential closet indexing.
  • In light of this, CRF investors may want to consider switching to the lower-cost SPY.

Mutual Funds

benedek

Investing in actively managed fund almost always comes with a much higher expenses, compared to a passive one. For that reason, it would make sense for an actively managed fund to generate alpha, in order to justify the higher costs that it brings

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Comments (2)

20$Bill
20$Bill
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.59K)
We bought shares at the last offering in the 7’80es and reinvested a 21% dividend at nav for new shares that are worth 8.20 right now. I doubt anyone is selling a gold mine to buy the S&P ..
Dividend_Farmer
Dividend_Farmer
Yesterday, 11:57 PM
Comments (567)
Why does no one understand that the C's drip at nav. Its just mind blowing the lack of due diligence when writing about these funds.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
