Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sector Ratings For ETFs And Mutual Funds: Q3 2023

Jul. 25, 2023 11:53 PM ETACIWX, ARYDX, ARYGX, ARYMX, ARYNX, ARYTX, ARYVX, ARYWX, ARYYX, IXC
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.17K Followers

Summary

  • The Energy, Consumer Non-cyclicals, and Healthcare sectors each earn an attractive-or-better rating at the start of 3Q23, based on the aggregation of individual stock ratings.
  • Investors are advised to focus on sector funds that hold quality stocks and have low fees, with iShares Global Energy ETF rated as the top Energy fund.
  • The article warns that cheap funds can deceive investors and emphasizes the importance of investing in funds with good stocks and low fees.

Evaluate the risk assessment matrix table at "High risk" level.

Thank you for your assistant/iStock via Getty Images

At the beginning of the 3Q23 quarter of 2023, the Energy, Consumer Non-cyclicals, and Healthcare sectors each earn an Attractive-or-better rating. Our sector ratings are based on the normalized aggregation of our ratings for each stock

This article was written by

David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.17K Followers
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske, Hakan Salt, and Italo Mendonca receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, or theme.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.