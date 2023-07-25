Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jacobs Solutions: Good Buy Pre-Spinoff

Jul. 25, 2023 11:58 PM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Jacobs Solutions is expected to see strong revenue growth due to its expertise in digital transformation, which is predicted to grow by 17-20% CAGR over the next seven years.
  • The company's planned split into two entities could increase efficiency and profitability but also carries risks, including potential loss of value if the spinoff efforts are not successful.
  • Despite a debt of $3.4B, the company's financials are considered healthy, with an intrinsic value of $162.86 per share, suggesting it is currently undervalued by around 29%.
Rocket Launch Digital Business Startup

imaginima

Investment Thesis

With the announcement of splitting its two main segments into two separate entities, I wanted to take a look at Jacobs Solutions’ (NYSE:J) outlook and what I think will drive strong revenue growth for years to come

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

