imaginima

Investment Thesis

With the announcement of splitting its two main segments into two separate entities, I wanted to take a look at Jacobs Solutions’ (NYSE:J) outlook and what I think will drive strong revenue growth for years to come if the company continues to win contracts and keep its backlog healthy. In short, I believe that it is a good time to invest in Jacobs Solutions before it splits up because the company, even if we’re using conservative assumptions, is undervalued and is a good long-term investment.

Outlook

In my opinion, I see a lot of potential for the company to win contracts and expand its backlog further by helping governments and private entities in transforming their operations. Digitization or digital transformation is one of the most important initiatives a company can do for its operations and Jacobs Solutions has a lot of expertise in that area, and I think it will be able to capture a substantial market share here.

Digitization helps companies become more efficient, which leads to higher profitability, which turns into an increase in shareholder value, and that makes investors happy. Many companies that have been around for decades or even a hundred years are looking to modernize their operations in any way possible, even the companies that have very little to do with technology are seeing the benefits of going digital in some shape or form. Companies like Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) completely transformed themselves and embraced digitization fully by creating a smart factory that reduced 90% of paperwork and improved time to repair by 20%. And that is only one example of how Schneider Electric has changed over the years.

What I found very exciting is that digital transformation is going to experience rapid growth over the next 5-7 years at least, and Jacobs Solutions will be able to capture a lot of that growth if it plays to its strengths.

There are a lot of different estimates of how quickly the digital transformation segment will grow, however, they all seem to agree that it will be around 17% to 20% CAGR for the next 7 years. The Digital Transformation market size was around $350B in '21, which is estimated to grow to around $1.5T by ’30, representing a 17.2% CAGR from ’23 to ’30.

A big factor in my opinion for such robust growth is AI technology and I am very confident that Jacobs Solutions will be one of the leaders in the digital transformation segment. The announcement that the company is expanding its partnership with Palantir (PLTR) to use PLTR’s AI capabilities is just adding further to my belief that the company is going to get a lot of wins and expand its backlog further, which will drive revenues for years to come.

The main revenue segments in the company are focusing on some sort of digitization efforts, so even after the split of Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) away from the main company that will focus on People & Places Solutions (P&PS), along with PA Consulting and Divergent Solutions, the outlook applies to the two separate entities in the future.

Risks

The big one I think is if the spinoff created no value to the shareholders. This report suggests that about 50% of the spinoffs create little to no value after separation from the main company, and that could happen to Jacobs Solutions if the separation thesis is not substantial enough to warrant a spinoff. The failure to successfully spin-off may damage shareholder value, which is never good for anyone involved.

Another potential risk, in the long run, is that the company drops the ball and starts to lose contracts because the company is not able to offer value to its customers and they start to switch. The customers may feel that the value proposition isn't worth the money anymore and will go to competitors.

Financials

As of Q1 ‘23, the company had $1.2B in cash, against $3.4B in long term-debt. A lot of investors aren’t happy when a company has debt, but I think as long as the interest payments are easily covered by EBIT or operating cash flow then I don’t see a problem with utilizing leverage to expand your footprint globally or just use it for day-to-day operations. That is what I think about Jacobs Solutions’ debt. As of FY22, the company’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 10x, which means that operating income can cover interest on debt 10 times over. As a reference, a coverage ratio of 2x is considered healthy.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Author)

The company's current ratio has also been quite healthy over the years, and I don't see this changing anytime soon. The company has been around that 1.5 ratio for a while, which tells me that it is utilizing assets very efficiently. So, it is safe to say the company has no liquidity or insolvency issues currently, as long as it can generate positive operating cash flow and EBIT figures.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, I thought that ROA and ROE could be a little higher, for example in FY19, however, when I looked at some of the competition, it seems like Jacobs Solutions is about the average in the industry, which I'll take it as a good sign. I’d like to see these improve in the future, but they are decent.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The same story can be said about the company’s return on invested capital. It hovers at around 7%, which is a midpoint compared to its competitors, this tells me that the company does have some competitive advantage. I’d also like to see the trend continue upward as I would like to see ROIC above 10%.

ROIC (Author)

Looking into the company’s margins, we can see that it is operating on rather small profit margins, so I would like to see these improve in the future. One way that these will improve is when the company splits up, which according to the management, will bring higher profit margins.

Margins (Author)

Overall, the financials look to be decent enough to warrant the lowest margin of safety I assign to companies because I don’t see any red flags or warnings that could derail future stability except a failed spinoff, but that’s just speculation.

Valuation

The company grew its top line by around 6% annually for the last decade, which is decent enough I would say. For my calculations, I will anchor my assumptions to the historical performance to keep it on the conservative side. For the base case, I went with a 6% annual growth, for the optimistic case, I went with around 10% because I would like to take into account advancements in AI technology that may potentially boost profitability and efficiency. For the conservative case, I went with around 4% CAGR for the next decade because I wanted to model what would happen if the company’s strategy did not work and it wasn’t able to achieve desirable growth.

In terms of margins, for the base case, I went with around 200bps improvement in gross and operating margins. I figured that the company can achieve such slight improvements over the next decade. For the optimistic case, I went with around 75bps more improvements on the margins from the base case and vice versa for the conservative case. These improvements will lead to net margin increases from around 4% in FY22 to around 8% by FY32.

I have also added a 25% margin of safety on top of these assumptions to be even more conservative. With that said, Jacobs Solutions' intrinsic value is $162.86 a share, implying around 29% undervaluation.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

After the spinoff, the company will no doubt become much more efficient, and both companies will perform well after the spinoff.

Both spinoffs will have a lot of potential in the digital transformation of private and governmental entities and are going to capture a decent chunk of that forecasted outlook of the segment. It is not a bad time to start a small position as I believe the company is going to reward shareholders in the future greatly, just like it did in the past. It has a lot of room for growth and looks very promising.

I am looking forward to the next earnings announcement, which will happen in the next two or so weeks, and will be listening intently to what the management has to say about the spinoff and how they feel about the future.