Alphabet Q2 2023 Earnings Update

Jul. 25, 2023 11:20 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
Summary

  • Topline grew +9% FXN. While Google Services revenue growth was flat in 1Q’23, it was 5.5% YoY in 2Q’23, with growth re-accelerating in every component of Google Services.
  • Despite cost optimization efforts by customers, Google Cloud maintained its momentum with ~28% YoY growth (same as it was in 1Q’23).
  • Google is currently building Gemini, a multimodal Large Language Model, which Google believes will make the user experience even better.

Google Plans To Go Public On The Market

David Paul Morris/Getty Images News

“With 15 products that each serve half billion people and 6 that serve over 2 billion each, we have so many opportunities to deliver on our mission.”-Sundar Pichai (2Q’23 Earnings Call)

This earnings call is spectacular in its overall growth.
