Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 11:19 PM ETVicor Corporation (VICR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.74K Followers

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Schmidt - CFO

Phil Davies - VP, Global Sales and Marketing

Patrizio Vinciarelli - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

John Dillon - D&B Capital

Don McKenna -

John Dillon -

Operator

Welcome, everyone to today's webinar entitled Vicor Corporation Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023. My name is Robin and I'll be your operator for today. During the presentation all attendees will remain in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

And with that, I would like to hand over to Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer Please proceed.

Jim Schmidt

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer and I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer and Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.

After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the three months and six months ending June 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today related to the issuance of this press release.

I remind listeners this conference call is being recorded and is copyrighted property of Vicor Corporation. I also remind you various remarks we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for historical information contained in this call, matters discussed on this call, including any statements regarding current and planned products, current and potential customers, potential market opportunities, expected events and announcements and our capacity expansion as well as management's expectations for sales growth, spending

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.