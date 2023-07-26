Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cadence: Leading Electronic Design Automation Software For Semiconductors

Jul. 26, 2023 12:34 AM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)SNPS
Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
557 Followers

Summary

  • Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys dominate the semiconductor electronic design automation software market.
  • CDNS's growth is closely tied to overall chip design activities, which are expected to accelerate over the next decade.
  • The global EDA software market is expected to reach $22.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a 9.1% CAGR from 2023.
  • The increasing complexity of electronic designs has led to a higher demand for EDA tools despite potential risks such as China restrictions and non-recurring revenue.

Circuit Board , Green and Gold

benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Synopsys (SNPS) dominate the semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) software space, each with over 30% market share. The bulk of Cadence's business is selling software used to design and validate integrated circuit products. Their

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
557 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.