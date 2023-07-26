Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Whirlpool: In A Vulnerable Position

Jul. 26, 2023 1:03 AM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)1 Comment
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
379 Followers

Summary

  • Whirlpool Corporation has used $2.5 billion from its credit facility to fund an acquisition of InSinkErator, aiming to expand its Kitchen product portfolio.
  • The company has divested investments from China, Turkey, and Russia and plans to divest from major European domestic appliance businesses in 2023, making North America central to its growth.
  • Despite a normalized revenue post-pandemic and a major overhaul in its debt structure, Whirlpool faces risks with a fallen net margin, lower free cash flow, and a high level of goodwill due to recent acquisitions.

Whirlpool To Close Plants, Cut 3000 Jobs

Tim Boyle

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Whirlpool Corporation ("Whirlpool"), founded in 1911 with headquarters in Benton Charter Township, Michigan, is one of the best global kitchen and laundry equipment suppliers in the world.

Earnings Review

From Whirlpool's Q2 earnings

We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:07 AM
Premium
Comments (11.19K)
Refrigerators last a long time. .

“How is the economy doing? Home appliances suggest some weakness.”
finance.yahoo.com/...
