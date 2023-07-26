marrio31

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its second quarter or FQ2 earnings card yesterday (July 25), but the market used the opportunity to take profit. I gleaned that ARCC has surged close to its February highs, but selling pressure returned to deny late buyers further near-term upside.

Despite its earnings beat, buyers likely remain cautious heading into the Fed's interest rate decision today (July 26). Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his FOMC members are expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 25 bps (98.9% probability) to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. However, the Fed could also signal a "hike-and-pause," as highlighted by the team at JPMorgan (JPM). The analysts consider "this outcome more likely than the Fed continuing to tighten monetary policy in the coming months." In addition, they also highlight that the Fed could go on an earlier-than-expected pivot as soon as the "Jackson Hole policy forum in late August."

With that in mind, some dip buyers who bought the selloff in June likely used the opportunity to cut exposure, awaiting the Fed's decision and outlook. Management elaborated that while its deal activity and pipeline remain robust, a less hawkish and "stable" interest rate environment would improve activity levels.

Ares Capital reported a core EPS of $0.58, slightly ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.57. In addition, its NAV per share of $18.58 aligns with the consensus estimates, continuing its recovery from Q1's metric of $18.45.

Moreover, the company has significant liquidity of $4.7B and relatively low leverage ratios as it continues its prudence approach. Notably, its debt/equity ratio of 1.07x (net of available cash) is lower than Q1's metric of 1.09x. The company remains well-primed to take advantage of more constructive macroeconomic conditions, which should improve the market's confidence in leading business development companies or BDCs like Ares Capital.

The company's well-diversified portfolio also helps it to better withstand adverse conditions that afflict less-diversified peers. In addition, management stressed that the company does not anticipate an "imminent recession." Also, the company indicates that its "portfolio companies continue to perform well," corroborated by a lower non-accruals ratio of 2.1% (relative to amortized cost), down from 2.3% last quarter. However, it remains markedly higher than last year's (FQ2'22) non-accruals of 1.6%, indicating that investors are expected to remain cautious.

Despite that, the resilience of the global economy should lend credence to the thesis that a hard landing is looking much less likely, adding weight to management's observation. Accordingly, the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, raised its global outlook for 2023 as "the world economy is showing signs of resilience this year despite lingering inflation and a sluggish recovery in China." It also remains confident that global inflation will continue to ease through 2024, suggesting that the macro outlook for ARCC should be more constructive moving ahead.

As a result, I assessed that it augurs well for a subsequent upward re-rating in its discounted valuation, as the market remains relatively pessimistic. Notwithstanding its remarkable recovery from its October 2022 and March 2023 battering, ARCC last traded at a forward core P/E multiple of 8.4x, well below its 10Y average of 10.1x.

Moreover, ARCC's forward dividend yield of 10% should continue to offer robust defense to its valuation, attracting income investors. Management announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48, which is its "56th consecutive quarter [of] a steady or increased regular quarterly dividend." Coupled with its previously upgraded stock repurchase program of $1B, management has significant resources at its disposal to keep dip buyers and income investors onside as it navigates an uncertain macro outlook.

ARCC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, ARCC nearly re-tested its February 2023 highs before sellers intensified the selling pressure this week.

While I expect a near-term pullback, I don't anticipate ARCC falling back to break below its June lows decisively. Therefore, I assessed that investors should consider leveraging the recent selloff to add more positions, as ARCC's valuation remains attractive.

With the macro outlook looking increasingly optimistic, ARCC should be well-positioned to continue its ongoing recovery.

Rating: Maintain Buy.