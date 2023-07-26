Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital Q2 Earnings: The Stock Is Ready To Rise Again

Jul. 26, 2023 8:30 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)7 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Capital reported Q2 earnings that beat expectations, but investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
  • The company has significant liquidity and low leverage ratios, and its diversified portfolio helps it withstand adverse conditions.
  • ARCC dip buyers likely took profit this week, intensifying the recent selling pressure. However, its discounted valuation and attractive dividend yield should appeal to investors to return.
  • Management doesn't expect an "imminent recession," auguring well for the continued recovery of its operating performance. A global hard landing scenario is looking increasingly less likely.
  • Given Ares Capital's market leadership and significant resources, it's well-primed to benefit from an upward valuation re-rating, as investors increasingly feel less worried about a recession. Maintain Buy.
  Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

Dividends Investment Business Graph

marrio31

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its second quarter or FQ2 earnings card yesterday (July 25), but the market used the opportunity to take profit. I gleaned that ARCC has surged close to its February highs, but selling pressure returned to deny late

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.4K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified. We Want To Hear From You: Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

L
LongviewInvestor
Today, 9:07 AM
Premium
Comments (369)
So much for the recent doomsayer reports of ARCC's imminent demise, long on ARCC.
Gprattalpha profile picture
Gprattalpha
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (1.87K)
A few ARCC insiders are buying in the last 12 months. None have sold
A
AlterEgoEU
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (398)
Why dream of raise? Lower price would be better and I am here for dividend
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:38 AM
Premium
Comments (10.47K)
"ARCC dip buyers likely took profit this week, intensifying the recent selling pressure. However, its discounted valuation and attractive dividend yield should appeal to investors to return"

I'm confused Arcc is currently in premium territory and has been for a while now
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.69K)
Good review of ARCC. I was myself a "dip buyer" of ARCC when it last went ex-dividend, so have an unrealized gain and happy to continue to hold ARCC, although my investment in FSK is 3x the size of my investment in ARCC. Will be looking forward to FSK's next report on August 7 to see if they continue to be able to increase NAV as they did slightly last quarter. Meanwhile, FSK has a significantly higher yield than ARCC and trades at a material discount to NAV while ARCC trades at a premium. There are, of course, historical reasons for this divergence in terms of Price/NAV so diligence requires constant monitoring to see if my thesis is correct that FSK has improved underwriting criteria now that will lead to reduction of the discount to NAV at which it trades, and thus drive appreciation faster than for ARCC.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (10.47K)
@ndardick
Not that I value Zacks rating much but they recently assigned Fsk a Sell ...
I'm not in Fsk waiting for $17 again
S
Saint Mark
Today, 9:01 AM
Premium
Comments (1.33K)
@ndardick I’m long both. I have faith in FSK’s underwriting; it’s done me well over the past two years.
